Loyalty, love and survival, themes that warm the heart and continue to capture imaginations and touch on personal experiences of all kinds, surface in the historical fiction book “Ekaterina.”
Written by Thomas H. Brillat, the book is about a fight for identity during the World War II era by a white Russian émigré pushing back against the travesties of war, bigotry and personal loss. There is something for every generation in this book.
“The will to survive, to find peace, to find love and companionship can be overwhelming motivators to conquer the most difficult of life’s challenges,” Brillat said in an interview about the thread of themes running through this historical fiction novel.
Brillat will discuss this novel based in part on the life of the woman he came to know as his grandmother and who was his grandfather’s second wife, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kingston Congregational Church, located at 2610 Kingstown Road.
“My natural grandmother died when my father was in high school,” he said. “My grandfather was an officer in the Army at the end of World War II and stationed in Manila. That is where they met.”
She told him stories over the years about her life and they intrigued him, said Brillat who is also an oral storyteller. He said that format is best suited for a shorter approach and he wanted to capture the rich detail that book form allows.
He also embroidered fiction into parts of the book to cover missing pieces.
“I didn’t know enough details to make it a biography, so I chose historical fiction,” the Richmond resident explained.
Challenged from the moment of her birth, Ekaterina — his step-grandmother — travels from Russia to China to the Philippines and eventually to the United States. At each step of her journey, she alternates between victim and heroine, but remains a perpetual foreigner in strange lands.
The story captures banishment, an unplanned child, men — both kind and cruel — death, war, communism, and civil rights.
If it’s the luck of the draw where we are born and when, then young Ekaterina might have fared better in another place at a different time in history. As it was, her mother dying while giving birth to her in 1916, sets the young girl’s destiny in motion.
As if to offset the challenges that await this young woman, she has been imbued with courage and intelligence that will be sorely tested as she, her father Kolya, and her grandmother Raisa, combat poverty, hunger, and political unrest when their homeland erupts into the turmoil of the Russian Revolution of 1917, he writes in the book.
When Kolya is arrested for his political leanings and is banished to Siberia, eight-year-old Ekaterina, also known as Katya, and Raisa are allowed to accompany him. This heart-stopping family saga resonates with life, making for a riveting, page-turner of a book.
“Ekaterina will hold your heart captive from the minute you meet her as an innocent girl in her beloved village of Valday through her harrowing experiences in adolescence and beyond,” said author Kathleen Pesta. “As she fights for survival and navigates heartbreak in China and Shanghai, you will be caught up in the many ways war claims its victims. Brillat’s sense of place and its effect on his characters is masterful. Long after you put this book down, Ekaterina’s resilience will continue to inspire you. Ekaterina is a heroine for the ages.”
Brillat said that the aspects bringing those qualities to life in the books involve — much as we might even see today — sweeping global political, military, and social changes.
This is the second novel with an international flavor that he has written, but the first, an adventure story titled “Mamberamo Gold” remains unpublished.
“It’s about the interaction between a gold discovery in Indonesia, the conflict the ‘find’ presents to indigenous peoples, and human greed,” Brillat said. “ I have not published it because I wanted Ekaterina’s story to be my first. I’m hoping to get it published within the next year or two.”
Now retired, Brillat most recently was the director of interpretation at Mystic Seaport. He also spent 13 years as the executive director and president of the Washington County Adult Learning Center based in South Kingstown, which has now become the Education Exchange.
Stillwater River Publications published the book through its hybrid publishing services for a fee, he said.
The book is currently available on Amazon for $20, through Stillwater River’s store in Pawtucket, and directly from Brillat at www.tombrillat.com. He said that he expects to expand availability after the book’s launch on Saturday.
