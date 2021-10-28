NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — VFW Post 152 honored the North Kingstown Police and Fire Departments with certificates of appreciation for their hard work at the meeting of the town council on Monday Oct. 25.
The awards were presented by Post Commander Sarah Cavanaugh and coincide with National First Responders Day which happens on Oct. 28. Cavanaugh also said that on September 11 the VFW held a Run to Remember in which they raised funds for both of the departments.
“Not only does the VFW appreciate your work but I assure you the citizens of North Kingstown do,” said Council President Gregory Mancini. “On behalf of the citizens of our community we thank you.”
The council then voted unanimously on several motions after a public hearing at which no one from the public asked to speak. Motions included the approval of license renewals for alcoholic beverages and amusements and a second reading of an increase in the amount of permits allowed for mobile food vendors from 25 to 30.
The council voted to remove three things from its consent agenda in order to allow public comment and discussion but unanimously voted to approve the remaining items on the agenda. Among the items removed from the consent agenda for more attention was a motion to award a contract for sewer system expansion to Boyle & Fogarty Construction Co. in the amount of $258,265.
This motion was held for questions from a local citizen who wanted an explanation on why a bond wasn’t being taken out to pay for the project as had been previously voted for. The council explained that they had decided to use surplus funds rather than take out a bond due to the small size of the project and the projected cost of the bond to the town.
Instead of taking out a bond for the project the town plans to pay for the contract from its surplus funds before recovering those funds along with a 3% interest from the future residents of the new condominium complex upon its completion in 2024. After explaining their reasoning the council voted unanimously to approve the motion.
“Rather than go out for a $300,000 bond where you pay administrative costs and you pay bond council,” said City Manager Ralph Mollis. “You do that stuff when you apply for a $5 million bond, on a $300,000 bond that makes no sense. So what we’re going to do is take part of our significant surplus and we’re going to pay for the sewer project, and the users rather than pay the bond will be paying the fund balance back every single year.”
In addition to questions over the sewer project, Council President Mancini chose to remove two other items from the consent agenda due to their large price tags. Among the two were an award of bid from the fire department for a new ambulance and an award of bid from public works for two new heavy-duty dump trucks with plow attachments.
The two bids together totaled more than $668,000, and Mancini said he felt that the public should be given a little more information on why that money was being spent and how it was being justified. Once the council had heard from the heads of public works and the fire department they voted unanimously to approve the expenditures.
Upon the completion of the consent agenda the council voted to amend its December calendar to replace its Dec. 6 and 20 meetings with a single meeting on the 13th. They concluded their meeting by approving requests to apply for two grants by the parks department for improvements to Wilson and Yorktown Park.
The next meeting of the town council will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Beachwood Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.