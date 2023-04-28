SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Bryan DaCruz had flashbacks about parachute pants and Z Cavaricci shirts and pants that debuted in 1987 and became a must-have for a generation of young people.
Those and many other thoughts came back in a stream of memories to 110 adult prom-goers at the South Kingstown High School’s Booster Club prom fundraising event Saturday night.
“It was pretty amazing and a lot of fun. It reminded me that I graduated from high school 30 years ago, which is almost unbelievable to me,” said DaCruz, a local real estate agent and now president of the R.I. Realtors Association.
With all the fanfare of the high school proms today and long ago when these adults attended their own as teens, those attending were met at an entrance draped with navy-colored bunting and white twinkle lights and silver stars.
They were then greeted by two SKHS students who checked them in. When guests walked into the main banquet room, the ceiling was adorned with white and blue lights and tables decorated with navy tablecloths and vases with silver stars and white and blue lights.
Guests could take their pictures in front of a balloon arch and Disc Jockey Craig McNulty played dancing music with people jumping to the floor night away. Finger foods, and desserts were out through the night and even pizza was delivered to help end the party.
It was old times in a new time. Déjà vu.
Da Cruz, like others there, also started throwing out names to some friends of songs that were popular back in their high school days.
“The other flashbacks I had of was the style of clothes from parachute pants to Z Cavaricci shirts purchased from good old Chess King and Structure stores,” he said.
Chelle Kassabian also attended the long-planned event designed as a novel way to raise money the Booster Club uses for student sports recognition and other related events.
“I did go to my high school prom. This one was fun because it had all the fun and none of the high school drama,” said Kassabian, a graduate of St. Vincent — St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
“My favorite part of the evening was watching so many people having such a great time. There’s no stress, just a lot of adults that really … enjoying the dancing and the songs we loved way back then,” she said.
“It was also fun to have a reason to get all dressed up in fancy clothes,” she added.
Melissa Boyd also attended and relived some old memories while making some new ones, too.
“I loved that I reconnected with neighbors and even met a few new friends. I also loved that for some folks it was their first prom and it was a fantastic night for all — the planning committee should be commended,” she said.
One person experiencing her first prom Saturday night was Paul Whitford, chairwoman of the South Kingstown School Committee.
“It was a first for me and I was very excited about it and went solo, I had a great time!” she exclaimed.
“I don’t know if 40 years ago it would have looked and felt the same, but I’m very happy to have had the experience as an adult. I feel like I’ve checked off another missed experience from my childhood and it was great.” she said.
Tuxedos, long dresses, corsages, perhaps even a limo for those who want to spend a few extra bucks accented it as well as suits and dresses and the family car, with many already married to their date for the evening and friends.
“It felt so much more special since my husband and I went together, and the group of friends we went with this time were more by choice instead of people who just happened to go to the same high school,” said Kassabian.
Adult proms, as The New York Times reported in 2011, give a chance to relive or experience something long missed from those ending high school years.
In an increasing number of cities and towns, teenagers searching for their prom gowns are brushing elbows with grown women, some at least double their age.
The club sold $50 per-person tickets to the event as well as requested donations for gift baskets awarded through a raffle to those attending.
The idea accents the time of year that many parents prepare their high school students to attend a prom whether at a local school or as a guest at another school.
In South Kingstown it was the major fundraiser for the boosters club, said President Tara Schold of the South Kingstown Athletic Boosters Club.
“We raised over $12,000 which exceeds our goal to cover the senior banquet. Excess funds will be used to help cover the cost of a game recording/editing system used by the coaches and athletes next year,” she said.
The money will also cover expenses for all senior student-athletes to receive a plaque for the sports in which they participate. In addition, scholarships are also given out that evening, she said.
For Saturday’s event, the adults got their recognition in terms of the unique party, feeling good about helping high school students and re-living something long-ago packed away.
“Some of the feelings that came back were how excited some of my friends would get when “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice or MC Hammer would come on at our dances... they would lose control dancing,” said Da Cruz.
“Even though I was quite shy back in high school, I ended up going to all of our proms throughout high school,” he said, adding, “Also, a flashback — many of us being wall flowers or being too afraid to ask someone to dance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.