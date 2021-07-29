SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Town Council got to work Monday whittling down questions it plans to ask applicants who want to fill South Kingstown’s two vacant School Committee seats.
Twelve applicants are able to meet with the council when it conducts interviews on Aug. 2 and 4, while one person will be available on Zoom.
“We have a list of 40 questions that were suggested from various folks,” Town Council President Abel Collins said. Members of the council and School Committee will question the applicants, but the council will make the appointments.
Councilwoman Deborah Kelso grouped questions into themes and merged similar questions to make the process of interviewing smoother.
“Many questions involved candidates’ own resumes, personal experiences, temperament,” she said. Four focus on how prospective applicants would approach the search for a new superintendent of schools.
The questions also acknowledge a need for the committee to improve relations with the community.
“Trust came up a number of times about the School Committee. Earning trust, how to build back trust,” Kelso said.
Priorities of the committee, how it handles communications, facilities, enrollment and redistricting, as well as the focus on equity, all garnered multiple questions.
Curriculum and programming also received its own category.
All the applicants will get a chance to go through the interview process.
“I’m not in favor of narrowing the field prior to Aug. 2. I think that everyone that’s interested deserves to be heard,” Kelso said.
The council initially envisioned each interview taking up to 15 minutes in one night, which Kelso admitted “is not a lot of time,” for the council to address the many topics covered in the questions.
Such a meeting could last four to five hours, so the council came to an agreement to split interviews up over two nights – Aug. 2 and 4 – and to appoint members at a third special meeting on Aug. 5.
That schedule would ensure the school committee’s new members are seated by its Aug. 10 meeting. The seven-member School Committee needs at least four members to make a meeting quorum, leaving room for only one absence during the reduced membership period.
“We have a game plan … and wish good luck to all the candidates,” Collins said. “We’ll try to treat you all very kindly.”
