NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Repeated failures occurred within the North Kingstown school system that allowed alleged sexual harassment of student athletes to continue for years as an “open secret,” according to a report released Monday by a retired superior court judge.
"The NKSD allowed this naked fat testing to continue even though it was an open secret among students and the community for over 20 years," wrote former Superior Court Judge Susan McGuirl in a 142-page report.
"When it was reported to them, they took no meaningful action and did not follow-up when there were complaints made," she concluded.
McGuirl said, "Not only did the NKSD fail to protect their student's health and wellbeing, but they also failed to provide notice of these allegations to agencies who oversee education matters at the state and federal level."
According to statements by numerous witnesses, Aaron Thomas, the former basketball coach, conducted "fat testing" – supposedly measurements of body mass - on naked boys while alone in a private office with them. After school administrators learned in early 2021 that the tests were allegedly done on naked students, the district took steps to terminate him, and Thomas resigned his position in June 2021. But reports subsequently alleged that school administrators should have taken action much sooner, and McGuirl was partly tasked by the Town Council with evaluating those claims.
The resulting controversy has already resulted in the resignations of several top school officials, including Superintendent Philip Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri. The former North Kingstown athletic director, who had since taken a job at a Cape Cod school, also resigned that post.
Detailed Failures
McGuirl criticized school officials for failing to notify the U.S Department of Justice, with respect to possible violations of federal regulations, including Title IX.
"Even more concerning, the NKSD did not notify RIDE (Rhode Island Department of Education) of the allegations against Thomas," she said.
She recited evidence to support her claims from interviews she had with parents, former students, teachers, current and former school administrators, other lawyers investigating the allegations, and local residents with knowledge about Thomas's behavior at the school.
Thomas could not be reached for comment and has refused comment except through his lawyer to say that he refutes any allegations that his behavior was improper. Other state and federal officials are investigating the allegations against Thomas and the school department.
Reaching into some evidence to support her claims about school officials' knowledge, she pointed to a 2017 incident in which an athletic director saw a student alone in Thomas' office being tested on his arm.
This director was disturbed enough about it to talk with another teacher and then discuss it with Mancieri, then the high school principal.
McGuirl also confirmed that in 2018, Auger received a complaint about the fat testing from a former student.
"On each of those occasions, no investigations were started by the administrators at NKHS," she said, noting that school administrators met with Thomas afterward and "appeared to accept his word when he explained why he was conducting the testing."
She also criticized officials for failing to follow up on new protocols and testing procedures that were never followed completely by Thomas.
Further, she pointed out, "There was never any questioning or discussion with any of the other head coaches and assistant coaches in the athletic program about what may have been happening regarding Thomas' testing."
"No students were ever questioned about what was occurring, after the various reports to the school, about what may have been happening" and noted that "Thomas was a respected basketball coach who was given free rein over his program."
McGuirl reports that when the school’s assistant principal, Barbara Morse, was promoted to principal in September 2020, she was not given any information by the outgoing principal or the superintendent about possible inappropriate behavior by Thomas.
"In September of 2020, the assistant principal, Morse, was promoted to the position of principal at NKHS. When she became the principal, Morse was unaware of any information, prior issues, or complaints about Thomas," McGuirl said.
"She was never told about these issues when she was hired and given the promotion to principal," the judge said.
In McGuirl’s report, she made over 50 recommendations to school officials for change, improvements, new policies and different procedures. She also used this report to suggest legislative changes statewide that would affect other schools to help prevent this kind of and related incidents from happening.
These included suggestions to improve deficiencies in the school system's hiring and reviewing coaches for programs as well as maintaining constant checks on their certifications
"There needs to be a more robust hiring process for coaches, and it should be placed into a written policy to ensure that the coaches that the NKSD does hire to coach their students have sufficient qualifications and certificates to be coaches," she said.
The former judge asserted that additional education and training is needed for coaches, student-athletes, and parents to understand "what the appropriate boundaries are. Relationships must be professional."
"This training needs to make it clear to all what is and is not allowed," she added.
McGuirl also delved into the hiring of Thomas by Monsignor Clarke School elementary school in Wakefield, in the summer of 2021, after he left North Kingstown High. Thomas was dismissed by that school after allegations of inappropriate behavior were revealed in the media. A Monsignor Clarke School official previously told the Boston Globe that a favorable recommendation came from Barbara Morse, principal of North Kingstown High School.
However, she maintains she only said "Thomas was employed for a period time by NKSD at NKHS, but that she could offer no other recommendation," according to McGuirl.
The Catholic elementary school principal declined to talk with McGuirl. "…it should have been a red flag for anyone receiving that information that there may have been a problem," the judge wrote.
"Monsignor Clarke hired Thomas knowing that he was leaving a higher paying public-school job where he was also the head basketball coach of a successful program at the high school level," the judge said.
The North Kingstown Town Council hired McGuirl last November seeking an independent assessment of the situation along with any conclusions and recommendations.
In an interview last month, McGuirl said that her wide-ranging review, which she declined to call an investigation, attempted to examine incidents, officials' and others' actions and sentiments regarding the long-accepted "fat testing" at the high school.
"I just want to make sure that everyone involved has had an opportunity to be heard and that their voices be heard. To my knowledge, I don't know that anyone from the school district has reached out to the students and families," she said in an interview with The Independent.
McGuirl noted that the school district failed to cast a wide-enough net to those who might have knowledge, information or feelings to express because of the impacts on them.
Several continuing probes include those by the school committee, the state Attorney General’s Office, The Rhode Island State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Rhode Island. Thomas has made no public comments since the issue surfaced.
