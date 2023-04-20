EXETER, R.I. — Last Friday Southern Rhode Island experienced one of the biggest brush fires in recent history, a fire so big smoke was scene throughout the state and ultimately led to the burning of hundreds of acres.
The call came in by one of Exeter Volunteer Fire Department’s own, Chief Scott Gavitt. His wife alerted him to the smell of smoke outside their School Landwoods Road home. Upon stepping outside he too could smell it and contacted dispatch at 12:30 p.m. letting them know there was a brush fire in the area and he would be investigating. Gavitt observed smoke coming from the Queen’s River Conservatory. He was able to gain access to the area and observed the fire about the size of four to five acres.
“When I came upon it was small in size but was growing fast and we needed to get apparatuses out there quick,” said Gavitt.
The only fire hydrants in town are located at the former Ladd Center and with the help of other department’s tankers, including Exeter’s own, they were able to fill up using the hydrants. Black Hawk helicopters were called in to help and and they utilized the pond at the Exeter Country Club to fill up the buckets.
As of Tuesday, data is still being collected by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshall’s office but it seems that over 50 departments and hundreds of fire personnel from around the state and bordering states helped in the fight. The fire was deemed “under control” 24 hours later. However, crews were still putting out hotspots throughout the weekend.
An evacuation order was put into place for residents on William Reynolds and Purgatory Roads with an emergency shelter being opened at the Exeter Public Library. Eleven residents utilized the shelter. Gavitt was notified that his home was being threatened by the fire which sent a wave of concern over him.
“My backyard abuts the field where the main fire was and it was starting to threaten my property and that’s when I got scared because at this time the fire was out of control and the wind was taking it in many directions. But the crews held the line and stopped the fire and I’m forever grateful.”
He further added that a tanker and an engine were in every driveway of a home that was threatened so they’d have immediate water. Thankfully, they weren’t needed. The only structure that was lost was a small hunting house and because it was near where the fire started crews made the decision not to travel back in to save it.
North Kingstown Fire Department responded at 12:54 p.m. with three engines, three brush trucks and three fire chiefs to the fire and upon arriving on scene, North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle was ordered to go to the former Ladd Center to help protect that area as well as the Rhode Island State Fire Academy. The Queen’s River runs North to South and is behind the former Ladd Center. The fire had jumped the river and was following the river on the west side. Once it was determined the former Ladd Center and Fire Academy was safe, Kettelle moved to Williams Reynolds Road to help crews (consisting of 25 fire trucks and 120 fire personnel) on scene with a defensive attack to protect homes.
“Everyone did an amazing job of stopping the fire at that location,” added Kettle, who, in his 38 year career hasn’t seen a brush fire to this magnitude. Crews stayed on scene until 9 p.m. leaving one chief and one brush truck throughout the night in additional to other department’s personnel. Three fire trucks and three chiefs went back Saturday to assist with hot spots.
Both fire chiefs agreed that what fueled this brush fire was dry conditions and wind.
“You’re at the mercy of the wind and that’s the scariest part,” added Gavitt.
For the magnitude of this fire it’s remarkable to note that only minor injuries were sustained with some fire personnel.
According to the United States Department of the Interior, nationally, nine out of ten wildfires are caused by humans. So how can the public help with the prevention of brush fires? It’s quite easy.
Sustain from throwing cigarette butts outside, adhere to fire regulations in your community when burning outside, pay close attention to weather drought conditions and avoid any activities that involve fire or sparks when it’s hot, dry and windy. There’s a season called Fire Season and it’s the time of year when there is an increased frequency of woodland fires and the potential for a large and destructive fires is the greatest. Every year between March 15-May 15, there’s no outdoor burning allowed per state regulations. According to the Rhode Island State Fire Marshall’s office, this is the “busiest” time of the year. It’s this time of year when there is no leaf canopy so the sun quickly dries out grass and fallen leaves, as well as dormant brush and branches. Other factors are windy conditions and low humidity.
“I’m very grateful for the hundreds of people that helped us out,” said Gavitt. “Everyone stepped up and gave their all and it made a big impact.”
