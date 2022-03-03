WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Local churches and their members came together in unity in St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 74 Harris Ave., on Sunday for a prayer service in support of the Ukrainian people enduring a continuing Russian invasion.
The service was organized as a joint prayer gathering for parishioners from St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the nearby by St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church at 394 Blackstone St, but drew members of several other local churches also wishing to pray for Ukraine.
St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Pastor Borislav Kroner began the service with the help of St. Michael Deacon Michael Abrahamson, who will be ordained a priest next week in St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Auxiliary Bishop of Providence Robert C. Evans went to the service with St. Michael the Archangel’s pastor, the Rev. Myhaylo Dosyak, and Father Onisie Morar of St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church on East School Street, and the Rev. Peter Tierney, pastor of the St. Mark Lutheran and St. James Episcopal churches in Woonsocket also attended.
“Dear brothers and sisters, dear friends, beloved family, because really that is what is what you are to us now, you are extended family, you are the people who have answered the call and come here pray here with us,” Kroner told the gathering in the iconography decorated St. Michael Church.
The service, Kroner said was to “ask, to beseech, to beg our Lord, God the Savior Jesus Christ, to protect his people, to protect Ukraine, to protect a nation that has been under pressure, under so much, I don’t know, words cannot even express how we feel about what is going on in Ukraine,” Kroner said.
The pastor, a native of Ukraine who still has friends in harm’s way, described the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as a “gorgeous city,” gorgeous like any other European city, and home to “a people that are a loving people, that are generous and people that are strong, a people that are courageous and people who love with their whole heart, who give with their whole heart, whose generosity knows no bounds.”
But the Ukrainian people have also had to resist tyranny many times in the past in addition to what is going on now with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to invade his neighbor beginning last week, Kroner explained.
“People are afraid, terrified, not knowing what will happen to them. These are just some of the feelings that we feel looking upon what is happening in Ukraine,” Kroner said.
The people of Kyiv are facing bombs exploding in their city, “people dying, people forced to huddle in advance in safe haven under the ground,” Kroner said.
“As I have said many times before, this is not new my friends, it is not a new book about suffering written today. It is a new chapter in very old book which has been written in our blood and our tears,” Kroner said of Ukraine’s past trial under Russian and Soviet regimes.
The pastor described the famine created under Joseph Stalin that claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians and told of families watching their children die during that time, unable to help them.
“It was a famine that was artificially created to break the spirit of our people to break their will to destroy their sense of national identity and pride,” Kroner said.
“There are very few people in Ukraine who don’t know somebody who died of hunger,” Father Krone said while describing the current events as just another chapter in the old book.
“They want to do the same thing again, stopping at nothing to bring Ukraine back into the sphere of Putin’s Russia,” Father Kroner said.
Father Kroner also pointed out that “as loving as our people are, as giving as they are, as wholehearted as they are, they are also courageous, they are a warrior people and we’ve proven that to the whole world.
“We have the elderly joining the army right now. I saw an 80 year old man with a little briefcase going out and signing up to defend the city of Kyiv,” Father Kroner said.
In the past, when facing many losses of freedom and their culture, Ukrainians endured, just as they will do now, Father Kroner explained.
“And as the past was defeated in the very same way, Ukraine, we all believe, we all know, will be victorious. God is on our side, there are no ifs or buts about it,” Father Kroner said.
Father Kroner said no war is “just” and war is horrible with pain and loss, but added Ukraine did not start the war.
“We didn’t start it. Ukrainian bombs are not falling Moscow or St. Petersburg, it is Russian bombs and rockets, it is their tanks that are on our land,” Father Kroner said.
“Brothers and sisters I thank you all for coming today I thank you all for joining in prayer, joining us in raising up our voices so that our prayers may go up to the heavens and that our lord may hear us and pour out his mercy upon Ukraine, I thank you all from the bottom my heart,” Father Kroner told the gathering.
Bishop Evans said he had participated in an earlier service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church where prayers were also offered for Ukraine and noted that the Most Rev. Thomas Tobin, Bishop of Providence, had also attended services for Ukraine at another St. Michael parish in Providence.
“So they are remembering the cause of Ukraine these days and we truly pray that justice will be done soon and swiftly because this evil does have to stop,” Auxiliary Bishop Evans said.
Pope Francis has also been working to stop the fighting, Auxiliary Bishop Evans noted and described the efforts the pontiff made to visit the Russian Embassy in Rome and speak with Putin by telephone.
“He plead for peace and to an end for warfare, and perhaps because of prayers some good may come from it,” Auxiliary Bishop Evans said.
Dosyak of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church told the gathering he was glad he went to St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, “to pray for Ukraine.”
Dosyak said his mom, sister and her family, his nieces, other relatives are under threat of attack in Ukraine.
“And we pray for the blessing upon on Ukraine and the people and my family so may the Lord God listen to us and hear our prayers for a very important message that we are all together today in union with Ukraine,” Dosyak said.
