The big-impact weekend storm loomed over town officials about a week ago. Would two inches or two feet come, they wondered.
Despite the uncertainty what would happen, the local storm planners said planning for the worst helped when the jackpot of nearly two feet of snow arrived.
“We can’t cut corners to save money. We have to do what we have to do to keep the roads safe. It is a public safety issue,” said Jon Schock, South Kingstown’s director of public works.
This sentiment was echoed by town managers and other public works directors – the people responsible for clearing slippery snow-clogged roads – in South County towns.
There are high stakes in doing this right, they said. These range from helping emergency vehicles travel roads during a storm to cleaning up snow-filled and icy streets hazardous to walkers and vehicles alike after a storm ends.
Adam White, North Kingstown’s public works director, even captured the challenge of a cleanup.
“Nothing is pretty. Snow piles are pushed back from just making roads and streets passable during the storm. Later we have to move the snow off the shoulders of the roads and edges of streets where vision is blocked,” he said.
In last weekend’s storm – officially called a blizzard – conditions tested the resolve and the planning of town and city officials throughout the state.
Weather forecasters said that the excess of 19 inches at T.F. Green International Airport put this blizzard in the record books as the 4th largest storm.
However, it did not rival the nearly 30 inches that fell in the Blizzard of ‘78 for the local area.
Yet, it does surpass the 1961 record for the Providence area when 18.3 inches of snow fell in a single day. Other storms brought more snow, but over several days.
For the local area, the storm, according to the National Weather Service, brought snow fall near or in excess of 20 inches in different South County communities.
Before residents hunkered down inside their warm homes to watch snow accumulate and prepare to clear driveways or sidewalks, a dedicated group of town officials set aside preparation at their own homes as they got their towns ready.
It meant attending to a spiderweb of interconnected details that essentially made it possible to respond to critical emergencies, such as an ambulance reaching a heart-attack victim or a fire truck getting to a burning house.
The Preparation
Like in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown leaders gathered their key public works officials, fire, police and emergency services staff for joint planning.
As several said, they have a mental check list to follow each time whether large or small amounts of ice or snow. They know it well from doing and improving plans each time in post-storm discussions.
Terry Murphy, South Kingstown’s interim town manager, said that the list includes reviewing staffing for the plow trucks, determining with police the number of patrols needed for the storm hours, checking with emergency services about handling special medical needs of residents and the designating warming shelters should power outages occur.
One such review of this kind of list came last Friday at 1 p.m. in Narragansett.
Officials had determined that the storm would exceed a light snow or rain. This kind of precipitation can often be found along the South County’s sea coast area.
On the Zoom conference call was Town Manager James Tierney, Director of Public Works Michael DiCicco, Police Chief Sean Corrigan and Fire Chief Scott Partington who also oversees the town’s Emergency Management Agency.
In addition, they were joined by Dori Boardman, representing emergency management and Patricia Roose, an executive assistant who helps with coordinating administrative issues.
In meticulous detail, these officials discussed for nearly an hour safety concerns like pre-treatment of roads, staffing for over 20 vehicles involved with snow removal, parking bans, social media notifications of safety instructions and weather advisories as well as police and fire response plans.
Yet, there was the special twist to this storm.
“There’s going to be extremely cold temps, roads will ice up, and that light fluffy snow coupled with wind and fast accumulating amounts are going to bring a danger, the need for a ‘Code Red’ for a blizzard,” he said.
Both public weather reports and the town’s custom-tailored forecasts noted by Friday changes from the iffy to the definite ominous prediction, he added.
Next came a discussion of the many additional matters, such as having a warming shelter inside the Narragansett Public Library.
The chief also included the possibility of power outages from wind could possibly affect up to 28 percent of the town coupled with potentially a three-day loss until electric is restored.
As the minutes went by, more and more details for planning were put into action.
After listening for more than an hour, Tierney looked at them all and then told Partington: “At the end of the day, put out a Code Red blizzard notice and tell people to stay off the roads.”
Partington nodded, adding “True life-saving actions will happen – we’ll get them. But other kinds of routine or non-emergency responses will be limited or not possible during the while out and heavy snow.”
It was a somber, but realistic, message everyone needed to hear.
Making It Work
And so, this kind of planning in Narragansett also happened in North Kingstown and South Kingstown as well as the other towns and cities around the state.
They also coordinated on a state level with emergency preparedness officials as well as Gov. Dan McKee’s office that monitored community responses statewide.
Ralph Mollis, North Kingstown town manager, said that pre-planning is the key to success.
“When we have a plan, we can bring action,” he added.
South Kingstown’s Schock said this repeated planning – and taking it seriously – brings a sense of confidence.
“It is what it is. We’ve done this before. We’ll get through it. We’ll get storms bigger than this in the future. It’s Mother Nature and we’ll take whatever is thrown at us,” he said.
“We’ll handle it,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.