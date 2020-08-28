NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The cost to either renovate the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library or transform the former Belmont IGA market at the Pier are both in the $5 million ballpark, a contractor told the Town Council Monday.
The council’s workshop exploring renovating the Loontjens Library was organized by Council President Pro Tem Jill Lawler, who along with President Matthew Mannix and Councilor Rick Lema have consistently opposed a plan to renovate the Belmont building into a new library. Voters in 2016 approved borrowing up to $5.8 million for a new library.
“I felt this was important to have so that we could put an actual dollar figure to the existing library,” Lawler said.
With the election of a new council two months away and a primary next month, Lawler dismissed social media talk that the workshop is a political move to divide voters on the issue.
“That’s not true. I want to inform the town what the price could be to build out the existing site. We have a ballot initiative on in November that would dictate that the only use for the IGA building would be for a library. The town deserves to know and understand what the price tag would be for the existing site.”
Keith Lescarbeau of Abcore Restoration Company presented an overview of work that could be done to the Loontjens library, along with cost figures. Abcore has worked on town buildings and is also familiar with the library, Lawler said.
Lescarbeau said the current building uses about 10,000 square feet, “utilizing every inch.”
Proponents of a new library at the Pier have argued the existing space is too small, lacks modern amenities and is not ADA compliant.
“Libraries have become very spacious, very tech-savvy,” Lescarbeau said. “They’ve become community centers, education centers, business centers.”
Lescarbeau said expansion of the library could be either to a second level, or to the west, toward Caswell Street.
Building up on the existing footprint would be accomplished most efficiently by demolishing the first level, he said.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that building out to the west would be the most efficient way to proceed,” he said. Building out to the west would involve adding 5,000 or 6,000 square feet. Building a second floor would require demolishing 10,000 square feet to get 15,000, he said. He called 15,000 square feet “really the minimum for a new library.”
“No question we could build a beautiful state of the art library there,” he said. Lescarbeau said he’d defer to the voters about what they want for a library.
“They need to give us our marching orders, and we can run with it,” he said.
Lescarbeau noted that Abcore had completed a seven-month renovation of the North Beach Clubhouse, about 14,000 square feet, for about $2.1 million.
Building at the existing site from scratch could be done for about $3 million, he said. But with existing issues on the site, he said it would cost about $4.5 to $5 million.
“You have to factor in not only building the addition,” he said, “Then we have to add the renovation of the existing structure.”
Lescarbeau called the Belmont site a “big empty space” with advantages, but also with needs such as a new roof and perhaps considerations of flooding.
“I’m not trying to say the sky is falling on this, but at least take a look in the back of your mind,” he said.
“There’s 18,000 square feet there, it’s a commercial building, beautifully built, made to carry long rows of heavy stuff, either books or canned goods,” he added. His estimate: About $5 million including a new roof.
One large additional cost for any project would be new filtered ventilation and airflow systems because of COVID-19, Lescarbeau said. It could cost more than $700,000.
“At this time, we have to consider that new norm. But the end result is we’re really splitting hairs on total cost. We need a common goal and I think that’s really up to the voters.”
Either project would take up to a year, Lescarbeau said. There’s no provision in his cost estimate for moving library services to an alternate location while work would be done at the existing site, he said.
The workshop did not allow for public comment per the direction of Mannix, who said it was “not an open forum for question and answer.” But Lawler said she invited library Board of Trustees president Laurie Kelly to speak. The Board of Trustees has authority over how the money is spent, Lawler said.
Kelly cautioned that there would be no state reimbursement for the work because Mannix, Lema and Lawler “have not fully-funded the library.”
Kelly said that to get state reimbursement for renovating the current building, it would require 20,000 to 24,000 square feet rather than 15,000.
