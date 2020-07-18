NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett lifeguard Brian Guadagno, founder of Raw Elements Natural Sunscreen, has for the second consecutive year had state officials offer his sun protection lotion at state beaches and parks.
To accommodate current concerns with transmitting the coronavirus, the sunscreen will be available through automatic dispensing machines with a quick extension of a hand to get a dollop to apply on the skin.
“We have worked incredibly hard to find the best automatic, touch-free dispensers out there in order to ensure we were able to keep protecting Rhode Island for 2020,” said Guadagno. “As a longtime Narraganset ocean lifeguard, this initiative is close to home.”
Launched more than a year ago, getting this free beach sunscreen has drawn more 75,000 uses throughout the summer last year, state officials reported. Raw Elements is considered both effective skin protection and safe for the environment as well, said Guadagno.
He also explained that as part of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s ongoing preventative efforts against Covid-19, a “touch free” sunscreen dispenser was required for this summer’s statewide sunscreen distribution.
“These new dispensers are automatic and do not require any physical touch by the user. In the same fashion a touch free soap dispenser works, beach and park patrons will just need to move their hand under the dispenser and the unit will dispense the sunscreen,” he said.
By providing touch free dispensers, any risk of surface to touch transmission of the virus is mitigated, he added.
Getting the opportunity to showcase his natural sunscreen in Rhode Island, said Guadagno, a Narragansett Town Beach lifeguard for more than 26 years — is an opportunity to prove its worth.
It started with a pilot program at the Narragansett Town Beach where a few dispensers went up three years ago.
Last year the state of Rhode Island put dispensers at all state beaches and parks with his sunscreen, which he said does not include chemicals found in many over-the-counter lotions and sprays.
“We leveraged the pilot program in Narragansett and extended it nationwide where now dispensers can be found in hospitality centers in Hawaii, Colorado, California and Florida, generally around pools, private beaches and on charter boats,” he has said.
By promoting the sunscreen, state officials also have a platform to promote protection against skin cancer, often a result of too much sun.
State Department of Health officials and other medical professionals report that the skin cancer, especially new cases of melanoma, are rising for a variety of reasons.
The incidence of every skin cancer increases with age, said Dr. Vincent Criscione, South Kingstown resident and dermatologist with South County Dermatology, which is helping to sponsor the effort involving Guadagno’s product.
His practice has a Narragansett office not far from the beaches where sunbathers soak up those rays each summer.
Sunburns that children get at an early age set the stage for skin cancer, most significantly melanoma, to appear in their 40s, 50s and older, he said.
In the last few years, various medical reporting organizations assert that new skin cancer diagnosis is increasing in the Ocean State. In recent years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and its parent organization examined the prevalence rates for all types of skin cancers among commercially insured Americans from 2014-2016 and found that the national average is 4.3 percent.
“Disturbingly, Rhode Island’s rate is 5.3 percent, putting the Ocean State among the top six states with the highest rates of diagnosed skin cancers, which include basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and others,” the health care organization concluded.
From any point of view, Criscione said, the issue is serious and everyone needs to be concerned about it. Prevention starts with checking your own skin frequently, he said.
He recommended using the common and easily remembered method of “ABCDE” - an alphabet guide to watching for something serious developing with skin moles.
A - Asymmetrical
B - Borders that are irregular or jagged.
C - Colors that vary.
D - Diameter -- any greater than six millimeters or larger than the head of a pencil eraser, though they can be smaller.
E - Evolving or changing.
“When in doubt, get it checked out,” he said. “Getting in early to a dermatologist and getting a diagnosis and treatment is the clearest way to try to avoid prolonged problems with skin cancer of any kind,” he said.
The longer anyone delays getting a diagnosis, most especially with melanoma, the worse an outcome can be, he added.
Criscione’s recommendations for sun protection are:
Put on sunblock rated SPF 50 or higher 30 mins before going into the sun and every two hours afterwards. Use thick amounts to cover all exposed skin.
Use wide-brim hats that cover the ears and neck, and give the face more protection. Baseball caps don’t offer this extensive cover.
Use sun protective clothing such as tee shirts, long sleeve shirts and sun protective pants when practical in periods of long exposure to direct sunlight.
Wear sunglasses that give prolonged and wrap-around protection to the ultra violet rays.
He said that skin protection starts with the right attitude.
“You have to be concerned about skin cancer to protect your skin, although some people protect their skin because they’re concerned about wrinkles. Sun also photo-ages people and that’s another motivation to get people to use sunblock,” he noted.
“Baby boomers got exposed to so much sun over their life, they’re still going to get the skin cancer, where the younger generations are having lower rates of skin cancer due to the sunscreen use,” he said, adding, “I do think we’ll see a leveling out of the skin cancer increases at some point because of it.”
