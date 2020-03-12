NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After nearly a decade of planning and construction, the new 143rd Airlift Wing Fire Station at the Quonset Point Air National Guard Base and Quonset State Airport officially opened Saturday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the base.
“In order to carry out the mission, 143rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services provides 24 hour fire and emergency services to the 143rd Air Wing at Quonset State Airport, the Army Aviation Support Facility and protection for our most valuable assets: our airmen and soldiers,” Rhode Island Air National Guard 1st Lt. Bernard Cortez, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, said.
Members of the department and Rhode Island Army National Guard and Air National Guard gathered with state and federal representatives, including Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. David Cicilline, and executives of the Quonset Development Corporation to celebrate the opening of the station, an $8 million, 15,000 square foot facility funded by the military, which replaces the original structure that had housed the department since 1981.
“The original structure, built in 1981, was not sufficient to support 24 hour fire department operations,” Cortez said. “Consequently, a strong partnership with the Quonset Development Corporation and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation allowed the 143rd Air Wing to turn a formerly sub-standard facility into a fully functioning 24-hour crash and fire rescue station.”
“Today the Quonset Fire Department officially takes possession of a modern firehouse that’ll help our firefighters protect our valuable property and our entire area at the highest levels of their firefighting expertise,” 143rd Air Wing Commander Col. Michael Comstock said. “For too many years, our brave firefighters have had to continuously work around obstacles presented by an inadequate facility.”
Work to build the station began in 2011 after a 2009 headquarters inspection critiqued the airport and base for lacking 24-hour fire response capabilities, with the previous station lacking space and capabilities to support such an operation, forcing the Quonset Fire Department to rely on trailers and other temporary structures.
After years of design and planning, funding for the project was secured in 2015, allowing for construction of a facility capable of providing fire and emergency services for the base and airport as a whole, as well as the Quonset Business Park and assisting the North Kingstown Fire Department with mutual aid when called upon.
Comstock thanked all involved from the federal delegation to fellow officials in Rhode Island National Guard and military and the Quonset Development Corporation.
“The QDC was instrumental in making this a success,” Comstock said.
Members of the federal delegation also spoke at the event, with the exception of Rep. Jim Langevin who was unable to attend due to a prior commitment and praised the facility, firefighter and the men and women of the Rhode Island National Guard as a whole.
“This was a partnership, and an unusual partnership, between the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, Quonset Development Corporation and the National Guard to pull together and get this thing done better and quicker than it otherwise would have been,” Whitehouse said.
“We have an obligation to you to keep up your facilities to the quality that you deserve,” Reed said. “(Whitehouse, Cicilline, Langevin and I) are delighted that we’re able to provide help in some sort for the construction of this facility. I know you’ll use it well and you’ll use it for the protection of Rhode Islanders and the nation as a whole.”
“This facility will ensure that the brave men and women who serve here will have the facilities to match their dedication and skills and talent,” Cicilline said.
Following remarks, the delegation, representatives of the Rhode Island National Guard, local representatives and QDC executives ceremoniously cut the ribbon on the fire station to mark the official opening and following the ceremony were given a tour of the new station and the equipment and vehicles in their arsenal.
