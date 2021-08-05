A Cranston man who admitted to stealing a 22-foot sports boat and trailer from a South Kingstown marina in 2019 among other thefts was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Tuesday, with an additional three years of federal supervised release.
Jose A. Montes, 37, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to stealing three Bobcat excavators, 10 jet skis, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles and ten trailers worth a combined $700,000 across four states, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire, between October 2019 and July 2020. Several of the vehicles, including the 22-foot sports boat, were recovered in Florida where they had been transferred and sold following their theft in New England. Additionally, eight other defendants have been charged in connection to the thefts.
On the evening of Nov. 18, 2019, Montes and another individual cut the lock off a gate leading to a marina in South Kingstown where they stole the boat and its trailer, which the Department of Justice said valued a combined $30,000. Both were later recovered in Sarasota, Florida by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and returned to the Ocean State.
During the nine month period, Montes admitted to thefts in Tiverton as well as Auburn, Easton and Rehoboth, Massachusetts, Vernon, Connecticut and Hampstead, New Hampshire. All thefts occurred under the cover of night, with most of the vehicles being brought back to Rhode Island or sold down in Florida. Some of the vehicles still remain unaccounted for, according to the Department of Justice.
On May 12, Montes pleaded guilty to eight counts of interstate transportation of stolen property and three counts of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.
