A new fleet of sleek black electric bikes is making its debut with the Narragansett Police Department this summer, thanks to Ocean State Job Lot.
The North Kingstown-based business, with a store in Wakefield, has given 12 of the new GenZe E222B electric bikes to the department so that officers can use them on patrol during the warm months, when tourism and summer renters swell the town’s population of 16,000.
The dozen bikes carry a price tag of $1,300 each, making the new gift to the department worth more than $15,000.
“The Narragansett Police Department always appreciates Ocean State Job Lot’s continued support of local law enforcement,” Narragansett Police Department Captain Kyle Rekas said. “These bikes are a great community policing tool and will be used by our police officers and community service officers around the Pier area to interact with the public.”
Job Lot is making the donations to area departments in an effort to increase safety patrols in Narragansett and other popular Rhode Island tourist destinations.
The retailer, which has 146 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, recently donated 14 electric bicycles to the New Shoreham Police Department on Block Island, and will donate bikes to the Jamestown Police Department in the coming weeks.
“Ocean State Job Lot is deeply committed to assisting our local communities in a variety of ways,” Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation Executive Director David Sarlitto said. “We appreciate our first responders and hope the electric bicycles will assist in their community safety programs and will also cut down on the number of vehicles on the roadways in these busy summer tourism destinations.”
Rekas said the bicycles will be very useful to officers on patrol at the Pier and other areas.
“They allow officers to get places that patrol cars can’t and will be very useful at some of our crowded summer events such as the Narragansett Lions Blessing of the Fleet Road Race and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Concert on the Beach,” he said.
The GenZe E222B electric bikes are sold through Ocean State Job Lot’s Ship to Store program. Made in the United States, they feature an 18-inch step-through aluminum frame, a 350-watt rear hub motor with pedal assist, 90 millimeter drum brakes, a Shimano eight-speed derailleur and microshift thumb shifter. The commercial-grade electric bikes were delivered fully assembled, and were tested with a 42-volt charger.
The donation comes at an opportune time. Last month, Narragansett Chief of Police Sean Corrigan presented a plan that calls for increased patrols of Narragansett’s beach and pier areas this summer. Part of the increased patrols also includes the use of an ATV.
The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation has a long history of philanthropic leadership, supporting numerous causes, including feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, assisting veterans and military families, aiding animal rescue, caring for children, advancing healthcare, supporting the arts and promoting learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it distributed $15 million in PPE to school systems, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and police and fire departments across New England and the Northeast.
