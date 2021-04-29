KINGSTON, R.I. — University of Rhode Island students took advantage of the nearby mass COVID-19 vaccination site in West Kingston this weekend, while the school has seen positive COVID-19 cases plummet in recent weeks.
The state set aside time Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, for URI students, faculty and staff to get a COVID vaccine shot at the state-run South County Point of Distribution at the Schneider Electric building off Fairgrounds Road. The shots were free of charge.
“We appreciated the Rhode Island Department of Health’s decision to give our community priority access to the state’s mass vaccination clinic in West Kingston,” URI spokesman Dave Lavallee said. “For those students who participated, it was a great experience: convenient, quick and easy.”
URI continues to see a significant reduction in positive cases, mirroring the wider community.
On Wednesday, the university’s COVID-19 tracker showed a 0.39% positive COVID-19 test rate over the past seven days, down from more than 2.5% in early February. URI tested 3,003 people from April 21-27 and found 11 unique positive cases.
Since Jan. 1, the university has administered 88,199 COVID tests and had 1,300 positive cases.
Similar trends are shown in the school’s number of quarantine beds in use. URI reports 49 individuals in quarantine or isolation, 15 of which are students. Just 4.6% of the school’s 327 quarantine beds were in use as of Saturday, down from 83.5% on March 5.
Activity around testing and vaccination will slow further in the coming weeks as students leave campus for the summer.
“As Monday, April 26, was the last day of classes, we expect most of our community on campus to return home during the next week,” Lavallee said. “Most students will leave our residence halls by May 8.”
According to URI’s Health Services site, the last day of mandatory testing for students is May 7. Testing will be conducted in the Memorial Union Atrium and will remain open until May 21.
With falling positive cases and more people getting vaccinated each day, some parents of URI graduates have called on the school to change its plans to host in-person commencement for the graduates only.
Those plans, which would have family and friends view the ceremonies online, were made weeks before new Gov. Dan. McKee announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions that will start on May 7 and continue May 28. The new guidelines lift the attendance cap on outdoor assemblies, provided that three-foot distancing is observed and people wear masks if they gather in close quarters — less than 3 feet.
Also, events of more than 2,500 people would need approval at the state and local levels.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said CDC guidance had changed to allow fully vaccinated people to go mask-less outdoors. But the president said those in large crowds would still need to wear masks.
“Based on the latest announcements by the governor about continued reduction of limits on venues of assembly, the university is reviewing the updated guidance provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Business Regulation and will communicate any changes to the commencement plans,” Lavallee said.
URI is also evaluating whether to join other colleges and universities that have required students returning in the fall to be fully vaccinated.
“URI is currently evaluating and reviewing its plans for fall opening, including whether we will require a COVID-19 vaccination for our community members,” Lavallee said. “We hope to make a decision by early summer and will communicate with our community as soon as the determination is made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.