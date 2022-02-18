PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Community Players, Rhode Island’s oldest community theater group, has something brand new coming up this month: “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” by award-winning playwright – and North Kingstown resident – David Christner.
A tale told with humor, the play centers on Cormac “Mac” McIntyre, a largely unproduced and unrecognized playwright whose work finally is attracting attention abroad when, alas, a tree falls in Brookline, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and only a shadowy recollection of his past.
His doctors wonder if the key to his recovery could be through characters Mac created in his plays. Do they represent aspects of his persona, which could help him piece together his fragmented memory? The hope sends Mac on a roller-coaster ride through his past to discover who he is in the present.
If the play’s title sounds similar to the 1943 best seller “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” that’s intentional, Christner said.
“I realized I never had read ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,’” he said during a telephone interview. “It’s about a young woman who perseveres until things come out alright.”
It proved inspirational, but in keeping with perennial advice for writers to write about what they know, Christner put perseverance in the context of a struggling playwright.
The Community Players invited film director Richard Griffin of Pawtucket to direct this new play, but first he wanted to read the script.
“Ten pages in, I said, ‘This is wonderful,’” he recalled. “It’s a comedy, but with some poignant moments, very touching and reflective.”
Griffin usually works in film; he has 29 feature-length movies to his credit, several available on streaming services. But he has been involved with the Community Players since 2000 and returned as an actor in 2016, most recently in “Calendar Girls” and “Almost Maine.”
Christner has been writing for decades; “A Tree Falls” is the newest play in his catalogue of 24. He’s also written 10 screenplays and four novels.
“I wanted to be a novelist,” he said. “But for novels I had to write a lot of descriptive prose. The dialogue was easy, so I gravitated to writing plays.”
He wrote his first play between 1976 and 1978 while working third shift as the marine store clerk at the Point Judith Fishermen’s Co-op.
“If you’re going to be a playwright, the first thing you’d better do is get a day job,” he joked. He became a wholesaler in the commercial fishing industry, and in the past 20 years was a technical writer for defense contractors, including Lockheed-Martin, among others.
Born in Tennessee and raised in rural Oklahoma, Christner nevertheless has been a Rhode Islander for nearly half a century. A stint in the Navy brought him to Naval Station Newport for Officer Candidate School, and after five years of active duty, including during the Vietnam War, he earned a master’s degree in literature at the University of Oklahoma. In 1974 he settled permanently in South County.
“As a Naval officer, I had a lot to write about,” he says.
Vietnam turned up in a trilogy of plays, including “The Wall,” which received Honorable Mention in the 2003 Writer’s Digest Competition, and “Bui-Doi: The Dust of Life,” a Silver Medalist in the Pinter Review Prize for Drama 2004. Eight other plays have been finalists or winners in national and international playwriting competitions.
“My biggest win was probably at the 2002 Playwrights’ Circle International Playwriting Competition,” in Palm Springs, Calif., where his romantic comedy “The Babe, The Bard and The Baron,” which he describes as a “tribute to Shakespeare’s influence on the American West,” was among the winners.
In 1998, “The Wall” was a finalist in the Stage 3 International Competition in Sonora, Calif., an event with an unexpected payoff.
“That’s where I met fellow winner and playwright Maggie Patton from Detroit who got ‘This Blood’s for You’ and ‘Red Hot Mamas’ produced professionally by the Detroit Repertory Theater.
“Red Hot Mamas” has since been translated into Russian, Italian and Dutch and has been running in repertoire in Russia since 2016 as well as in India, Canada and Australia. Another play, “Our Gang,” premiered in Perth last year.
His work has been on stages across the U.S., from Hudson, N.Y., to Los Angeles, but only a few times locally, in Newport, Tiverton, and Providence.
After a peek during rehearsal for the Community Players’ production of “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” however, Christner said, “I love the two leads and how the whole gang is breathing life into people who are just words on a piece of paper. Actors never cease to amaze me!”
Performances of “A Tree Falls in Brookline” are Feb. 18-27 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., in Jenks Auditorium, Division Street, across from McCoy Stadium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for students with valid ID. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thecommunityplayers.org or reserved by calling (401) 726-6860.
