SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – It doesn’t matter where in South County you live, the pain at the pump is getting worse. Don’t hold your breath of relief – you may gasp first for a number of reasons.
Even as prices are expected to decline after May, the average is expected to remain over $4 until November. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, has said the national average could reach $5 a gallon.
And none of this is making customers happy in South County.
“People are just letting out their frustrations,” said Mike DeCesare Jr., whose family has operated Willie’s Shell Station on the border of North Kingstown and East Greenwich for over 50 years.
Customers are generally understanding of the fact that his business isn’t responsible for the high cost of fuel, although prices have become a regular talking point.
It is the same at Wakefield Full Serve Center – an anomaly by today’s standard of mostly self-service stations. Attendants talk with customers as they pump their gas.
But last week its prices for regular were topping out at $4.49 a gallon and $4.99 a gallon for premium.
“It’s no good and we’ve lived through this stuff before. It’s all the political stuff in Washington that’s causing it,” said Leonard Knapp of Charlestown after an expensive fill-up at the station.
Marilyn Mazzeo of South Kingstown comes every two weeks for a fill-up.
“I don’t drive that much, but this is still very expensive. I feel sorry for the young people. They’ve got jobs and places to go and they cannot afford this. It is just a sad, sad situation,” she said.
The talk at the pump is about price and who’s to blame, whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Joseph Biden, an uncounted number of public officials or just the way the world is becoming, according to various interviews around South County.
People are still opening their wallets, but many doing it less frequently and some considering alternative kinds of transportation like taking a bus and ridesharing that became a go-to change in the during gas shortages in the 1970s and early 1980s.
New survey data from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon. Now with the national average at an all-time high of over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point.
At Wakefield Full Serve
Devin Lague works at Wakefield Full Service six days a week. He said he’s heard it all. Most are using curse words in front of Biden’s name when saying it, he added.
“It really is the most politically charged comments I’ve heard about a president since Trump was in office,” he said, referencing former U.S. President Donald J. Trump who stirred up his own outrage from segments of the population.
He also noted that he’s seeing a cultural and income divide appearing on the issue.
“Those who are an upper class and have money, they don’t say too much about it. But, those in a lower class and who struggle for their dollars are quite upset,” he said.
Lague also said that he starting to see fewer of the regular customers because of the prices.
John Sebastian, of Potowomut, stopped at Willie’s Shell Station for gas this week. He said he is a conservative and believes that former President Donald Trump would have not allowed fuel prices to climb this high.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “It’s just depressing.”
In addition to fuel, the rising energy prices are also hurting businesses as well, said Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s not gas, it’s energy in general. The average worker going to work are all affected because they have to put gas in the car,” he said, noting in turn that affects work shifts if affordability becomes an issue or direct loss of income if they work less.
For example, UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash delivery drivers are also reporting their take-home pay is being hit by spiked fuel costs for their vehicles.
It also affects choices for family budgets – everything from recreation and vacation to home improvements and out-of-pocket medical expenses – Viele and others studying the issue have said.
For businesses, the higher petroleum costs mean increasing heating oil, electricity and natural gas bills.
“And for businesses like landscapers and snow plow drivers, they also use gas their trucks and their equipment,” Viele said.
It could mean an increase in the price of lawn mowing, leaf pickups, snow removal and other services now and in the summer as these businesses budget operations costs to stay in business.
Over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.
Among Americans who said they would make changes in response to higher gas prices, a majority (80%) said they would opt to drive less, with some differences among age groups:
• 18 to 34 year-olds are almost three times as likely as those 35 and over to consider carpooling (29% vs 11%), which would likely involve major changes to their daily travel plans.
• Those 35 and over are more likely to favor combining tips and errands (68% vs 52%) and to reduce shopping or dining out (53% vs. 43%).
While many Americans may adapt their daily habits to make up for higher gas prices, it likely so far won’t have as much of an impact on summer travel.
AAA’s survey found that 52% of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer. Of those, 42% said they would not consider changing their travel plans regardless of the price of gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.