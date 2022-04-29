SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Within an hour, firefighters in South Kingstown doused a blaze that broke out Friday afternoon at the Breakfast Nook II and then knocked down a fire at a local residence.
In both emergencies there were no injuries reported.
Crews from the Union Fire District started rolling at about 5:15 p.m. to the Breakfast Nook, at 575 Kingstown Road, where smoke was coming out of the rear of the building.
Crews from Ladder 1 and Engines 3, 10, and 21 responded, along with Chief Steven Pinch, Assistant Chief Lance Whaley, and Deputy Chief Tony Cinquegrana.
The crews worked quickly to locate the fire and knock it down. The restaurant was closed at the time.
Pinch said the Breakfast Nook suffered minor fire, smoke and water damage, mostly in the basement.
The Nook was closed on Saturday pending health and safety inspections, according to the fire department. Owners later posted that it would reopen Thursday, April 28 after additional cleanup and repair.
With the fire there extinguished, at about 6 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a fire at a house on Pine Tree Lane. Ladder 10, Engine 16, and Hazard 1 responded, while Ladder 1 and Engine 21 were reassigned from Kingstown Road.
Responding units discovered fire coming from under the single-family home and an attached deck. Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly.
The blaze caused damage to the exterior of the home and deck.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation by the Union Fire District fire marshal.
Pinch thanked the South Kingstown Police Department and South Kingstown EMS, which assisted at both scenes, and the Kingston Fire District, which provided standby coverage during both fires.
