NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On Sunday the people paddlers in kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, rowboats and anything else that floats will be in Wickford Harbor paddling for progress.
No, it’s not progress against the water, each other or speed. It’s about raising money to bring progress to breast cancer research and treatment. It will benefit Lifespan health network’s Breast Oncology Research Fund at Rhode Island Hospital.
Women in North Kingstown and throughout the state benefit from this research, but those choosing local treatment such as in Lifespan Cancer Institute in East Greenwich also reap rewards, say supporters like Deb Shapiro and daughter Daryl West.
“We were diagnosed in early 2022, within 100 days of one another and treated locally at the Lifespan Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Center. I am doing well and we are doing well and have returned to the outdoor activities we love, post-treatment,” said Shapiro.
“I row and kayak regularly and feel like I am back to living my life,” she added.
West said, “This journey started with an annual OBGYN appointment at the very end of 2021. I was 40 and my doctor felt a lump in my breast during the exam.”
“My cancer led her to get her mammogram earlier than she was scheduled to. It was a shock to us but not surprising — 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer,” she added.
Paddle for Progress RI was founded by this mother-daughter team and is making its inaugural splash and glide through the water on Sunday with the help of the Kayak Center in Wickford and North Kingstown Harbor Master James Broccoli.
Rhode Island has a higher-than-national average for breast cancer diagnosis. The National Cancer Institute puts the state at 140 per 100,000 while the national rate is 127 per 100,000. The state is also higher for the ductal in situ (DCS) form, too, according to the NCI.
Both Shapiro and West point to these statistics about the reasons for raising awareness and supporting research and treatment in state medical facilities, like Lifespan.
Shapiro said, “We have planned a fun two-mile paddle route in Wickford Harbor, ensuring a picturesque and serene experience for all participants. Paddle for Progress welcomes small watercraft of all types: kayaks, SUPs, pedalboards, canoes, and row boats,” Shapiro said.
Interested supporters can find more information or simply make a donation at https://giving.lifespan.org/RIH/paddle-for-progress. All funds raised support the research fund.
“This event is about raising the visibility of the Lifespan Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Center, which is a comprehensive center with all of the disciplines surrounding breast cancer care in one location,” she said.
“To oversimplify the equivalent of ‘surround sound’ for high-quality breast cancer care, right here in RI, there is an enormous benefit to receiving precision medicine breast care close to home without having to travel to Boston or New Haven,” she added.
“Breast cancer impacts individuals, and it also has a very significant impact on families,” said Shapiro, knowing the experiences of herself and her daughter.
West offered, “As we were going through this journey, we talked about how we could help others in Rhode Island who will get the call that will change their lives. This is just the beginning.”
“The money raised from the paddle will directly help Rhode Islanders through clinical trials. My type of breast cancer has a multitude of treatments that can be thrown at it, others are not as lucky,” she said.
“Being able to get care within a half hour of where you live makes a difference,” West said, echoing the thoughts of many in treatment.
Women and men — males are also diagnosed with breast cancer — often want to avoid travel to distant places while undergoing a grueling process physically, emotionally and psychologically that affects them as well as their families and caregivers.
West said that she had a previous baseline mammogram and ultrasound at 37 years old.
“Even though I had no family history of breast cancer, so I expected the same routine of further testing and being cleared. Cancer can hide in younger women with dense breasts. Had I waited until I was 45, like some guidance suggests, I’d probably be dead,” she said.
It is a point that the late Ann Kelly made to the Rhode Island General Assembly in her fight for women with dense breast tissue to be notified about the condition.
The late South Kingstown resident led the effort for a path-breaking law that requires health-care testing facilities to notify patients about possible follow-up exams needed when dense breast tissue is found. This finding usually occurs when a mammogram is done.
“There were so many other women out there who could potentially experience this, so she was fighting for them, too,” said husband Charlie Kelley about how her dense breast tissue hid from regular mammograms a growing invasive and terminal cancer that a more sensitive diagnostic test, such as an ultrasound, could have found.
In 2013, after that diagnosis, she became an advocate who led the fight to create Rhode Island’s current law — too late to save herself and she died in 2019 — mandating that notice about further possible tests, such as ultrasound screening, or a breast MRI examination, or both, depending on individual risk factors.
Because of this need for early detection and her fight for progress, Charlie Kelley acknowledged, his wife left a legacy of help for other women.
West also pointed out that the fight for progress within those with breast cancer and for research goes on.
“I have one more surgery set for next month to remove my other breast and go flat. I plan to be out on the water next summer in my kayak and we’re planning our next mother-daughter paddling trip,” she said.
