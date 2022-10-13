SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests.
Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including other attendees and the owners of the Kingstown Road property.
University of Rhode Island students are renting the house, and many in attendance were URI students, according to police.
The large party and subsequent arrests come just weeks after the start of the fall semester. URI said in a statement it’s reviewing the incident, and working with police to determine if any students violated the university’s codes of conduct.
Three of the four people arrested face obstruction charges, while police also charged two with alcohol violations. Police who responded saw numerous drunk party-goers and many plastic cups strewn throughout the property.
Arrested were Anthony Ghalbouni, 20, of 23 Angel Road, Narragansett, charged with possession of alcoholic beverage by an underage person; Ryan P. Bromm, 20, of 44 5th St., Fanwood, N.J., and Sean Healy, 20, of 37 Stoneybrook Road, Montville, N.J., both charged with obstructing an officer in execution of duty; and James Giesen, 19, of 21 Tree Hill Road, Waterbury, charged with obstructing an officer and furnishing or procurement of alcohol.
Police initially responded to the house at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a large party with excessive noise.
Off-campus student parties in South Kingstown and Narragansett are common during the academic year, and have resulted in arrests in both towns in the past.
“We are proud to be home to URI and consider it an important part of our community, but we will not turn a blind eye to these kinds of gatherings in South Kingstown,” Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said.
“We want our message to be clear: we will enforce all town ordinances and state laws — include those related to underage drinking, social host violations and residential occupancy limits,” Moynihan said. “We appreciate the continued collaboration of the University and the URI Police and hope that the students will make better choices understanding that their actions will have consequences.”
Preventing large gatherings that can spiral out of control — and sometimes cause injuries or property damage — is a continuing challenge for South Kingstown and Narragansett.
In 2020 in response to COVID, South Kingstown established a $500 fine for hosts of gatherings of more than 15 people, and $250 for attendees. Landlords or other parties to a lease faced a $500 fine.
That executive order initially mentioned URI students, but officials subsequently broadened it to include anyone after receiving complaints that it unfairly targeted students. That executive order, which was not an ordinance, resulted in no violations.
