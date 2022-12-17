NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Since 1938, Animal Rescue Rhode Island has been providing shelter, placement, education, and assistance with domestic animal-related concerns. From its humble beginnings in a barn in the same spot, to its current 7,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility — which the organization held tours of this week for interested members of the public — ARRI has grown to care for not only the pets in its immediate area, but also to educate and serve pet owners all over Rhode Island.
In addition to placing an impressive 640 animals into adoptive homes in 2021, the organization serves Rhode Island families through its Pet Food Pantry, teaches responsible pet owner citizenship to school-aged children through the Animal Scholars program, and actively transports adoptable pets from overcrowded facilities in other states through their Bark and Ride program.
Animal Rescue Rhode Island’s new facility was built in 2015 to provide animals with space, safety, and plenty of room for exercise. The organization aims to provide adoptable pets with as stress-free an environment as possible, and achieves this by placing dog kennels safely out of sight of visitors, and providing cat condos that offer room to sleep, eat, and play, with private nooks they can steal off to for privacy. The basement also serves as a rather large area of play/agility for the dogs in times of inclement weather, and also houses the food and supplies used by the Pet Food Pantry.
In addition to ARRI’s core staff and Board, the true heart of the organization is its volunteers. The organization utilizes volunteers to staff and operate its Pet Food Pantry, spend time in the cat room, walk dogs, foster dogs, and work on both administrative and fundraising tasks. The organization currently has about 100 volunteers, after recently training and onboarding over 20 new individuals. Last year alone, 70 active volunteers logged almost 4000 hours in support of the organization.
ARRI is unique in that it employs a full-time dog trainer, Kate Conley, who works with dogs who come into the shelter, as well as provides post-placement training and guidance to adopted animals and their families. Having a trainer on staff helps to identify any areas of need in the dogs, so the organization, and then the adoptive families, can continue working on plans and goals.
One very devoted volunteer delivers pet food from the Pet Food Pantry to families all over the state. The organization receives donations of cat, dog, and small animal food as well as supplies from Pet Supplies Plus, Rumford Pet Express in North Kingstown, Petco, and other suppliers, which are then distributed to pet owners on an as-needed, temporary basis.
Volunteer Coordinator Jen Spaziano, who also coordinates much of the activity in the Pet Food Pantry, explained how grateful they are for the ongoing support from local retailers. Currently, the organization supports over 35,000 pet meals to pet families in need.
Spaziano has been volunteering with ARRI for the past four years and says that though she loves all the activities with which she is tasked, she loves working in the cat room the most.
“Most cats that come into the shelter are incredibly stressed when they first arrive,” Spaziano explained. “And watching them open up and become comfortable there and realize they’re in a place where they are safe and loved and cared for until they find their home is the thing I like doing the most.”
Lisa Helfrich, who also wears many volunteer hats with ARRI, shared similar sentiments.
“It’s the dog walking,” she said. “I’m a dog person. I love the interaction with dogs. They’re always so happy to see you.”
Helfrich, who hails from Saunderstown, says she enjoys walking the larger, more energetic dogs most. She explained that she shares her role and experience with ARRI with real estate agent colleagues at Home Smart Professionals, and urges others who live in the area to become familiar with the organization themselves.
“I think if they’re not familiar with it, they need to come see it. Take a tour. Make that connection,” she said.
The organization works hard in the development department, providing the community with enjoyable activities and events that help support the organization’s goals. The organization offers avenues of support that range from annual or recurring donations to cat kennel adoptions, to a Brick Hall of Fame where supporters can memorialize special individuals and pets.
ARRI hosts the Fur Ball, its gala, which took place on June 24 and raised over $213,000, Bark on the Beach, an annual dog walk on Narragansett Beach, on September 24, and Whisker Wonderland, taking place now, which is their last push of the year to raise funds.
Though the organization is both well-regarded and well-supported locally, they hope to raise money soon for improvements that will increase the capacity of their dog kennels. The organization has a year-end goal of $100,000 to help sustain the organization into 2023.
For more information on Animal Rescue Rhode Island, located at 506B Curtis Corner Road in Wakefield, visit https://www.animalrescueri.org.
