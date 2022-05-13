NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s all in the bag.
That’s the message town officials are sending to some businesses to remind them there’s a town ordinance prohibiting plastic bags used by retailers, and that only a specific kind of reusable bag is now allowed.
No single-use plastic bags can be given to the public checking out of businesses and carrying their items away in them.
The town rule passed in 2018 says, “No business establishment shall provide or make available any plastic carryout bag either complementary or for a fee for any sales transaction.” Bags must be reusable and with a specific design.
The ordinance is a strong denunciation of those light, inexpensive bags that now carry a reputation of harming the environment.
In the last month, the town has sent letters to some area businesses advising them to check whether they are using the prohibited bags. The town’s Conservation Commission had complained to Town Manager Ralph Mollis about them.
Their return came when the town relaxed the prohibition during the Covid pandemic.
Mollis also noted that violations may be more about “the spirt” of the ordinance, “but it’s really questionable whether they were committing major violations.”
By “spirit,” Mollis explained, he means that bags used may not be fully re-usable as the ordinance requires. The town’s warning letter described the bags that are permitted.
“Reusable bag means a bag with handles that is specifically designed and manufactured for multiple reuse and is made primarily of cloth, other non-woven textile or durable plastic with a minimum thickness of four mils. Any straps or handles shall be stitched. If the bag does not have handles, it must be stitched at the point of carry,” according to the ordinance.
North Kingstown’s Conservation Commission Chairman Ahren Cohen declined to discuss in detail the reasons for the memo the commission recently sent, or remedies it wanted for those not complying.
“I don’t want to have a police state here,” Cohen said during an interview. “I think writing anything…about this is premature,” he said before ending the interview when asked if he could explain more about what the commission wanted done.
The commission’s letter said in part, “Responding to the Covid pandemic required a temporary shift back to plastic bags. During this time, we lost our momentum towards eliminating plastic shopping bags, a major source of plastic pollution in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and the world.”
“With spring flowers beginning to emerge and snow melting to reveal roadside litter, now is the time to recommit to this ordinance,” members, including Cohen, noted in the March 11 letter. It was also given to the town council.
Mollis, tempering the commission’s stance, made clear that the problem is not widespread in town.
“I cannot stress enough that thIs is a casual issue,” he said. “Our businesses take the ordinance seriously. This reminder to a just a few is to make sure they remember that it’s time to follow the ordinance again.”
Towns, cities and even states across the country have considered a number of measures to reduce the prevalence of plastic bags at grocery stores and other businesses, according to the National Council on State Legislatures.
Advocates say reducing bag use can mitigate harmful impacts to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests and the wildlife that inhabit them. But those opposed to bans say that reusable bags are less sanitary.
While some states and municipalities are focusing on implementing effective recycling programs, others are imposing bans or fees to discourage the use of plastic bags altogether.
The North Kingstown 2018 ordinance was the town’s first related to these kinds of bags and barred businesses from providing them, whether free or for a fee.
For a first violation of the rules, a business will receive a warning letter. A second offense carries a fine of $100. Third and subsequent offenses carry a $300 fine.
The measure includes several exceptions, including bags used for laundry, newspapers and dog waste removal. Language is also included allowing for hardship variances.
