SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Following trends nationally and across the state, South Kingstown has seen an uptick in COVID-19, particularly among town employees, a report shows.
Town officials said they are open to adjusting the public facilities mask policy if the trend continues.
“As we all know, there’s been an uptick,” Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said. “We also understand that the Omicron variant is now in the state of Rhode Island.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced several temporary COVID mitigation measures over the holidays.
They include required masking for indoor settings with a capacity of more than 250 people, and masking or proof of vaccination for venues with an occupancy of fewer than 250.
Private employers and offices must require either masking or proof of vaccination.
The executive order measures go into effect Dec. 20 and will be re-evaluated after 30 days, McKee said.
Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a vaccination card, a cell phone photo of the card or a phone application that shows proof, the governor said.
McKee said the measures are designed to alleviate pressure on the hospital system and not harshly affect businesses, he said.
He also announced distribution of more at-home COVID tests over the next two weeks and the expansion of “test to stay” in several schools.
In South Kingstown, currently anyone who is fully vaccinated may enter a town facility without a mask. Those not fully vaccinated are required to mask up.
“We have had a few cases of town employees and are monitoring that closely,” Murphy said.
According to a COVID-19 “snapshot” on Dec. 9, five employees tested positive for COVID. Four were in isolation and one that was in quarantine.
Of the four isolating employees, three were symptomatic and one showed no symptoms. Further, three are fully vaccinated, while one is partially vaccinated.
The employee in quarantine, per guidelines from the state health department, was not vaccinated and had close contact with someone with symptoms.
The town also reported that test results were pending for several other close contacts that are vaccinated.
The town started to see an uptick in cases in October, according to trend data that tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Despite this we still remain one of the communities with the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population,” South Kingstown Director of Administrative Services Lucas Murray said.
The town ranks 34th out of 39 municipalities in the category.
The town is currently in High Transmission status with percent positivity up .4% from the previous week, to 5.2%.
“This trend falls in line with what occurred last year. However, overall rates appear to be reduced, likely due to vaccinations,” Murray said. “If this trends stay true to last year we will likely see another peak in mid-January and then see a steady decline heading into spring/ summer.”
