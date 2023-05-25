KINGSTON, R.I. — After supporting one another throughout their collegiate journey, a daughter and mother duo completed their respective studies at the University of Rhode Island this weekend.
Following her return to school to get her Masters in Library and Information Science, Patricia Bastia earned her degree on Friday at the Ryan Center, along with 768 other graduate students.
Her daughter Paris earned her undergraduate degree Saturday during the school’s main commencement ceremony.
“We’re just so excited,” Paris Bastia said. “It’s been so fun to be able to say that we both graduated from URI the same weekend. How many times can a daughter say that about her mom?”
“As excited as I was today for my ceremony, I’m 10 times more excited to watch Paris walk across the stage,” Patricia said one day earlier.
Paris finished her Bachelor’s of Science and Nursing degree and will become a registered nurse after finishing her exams.
“Growing up, mom has always given us wings to fly and told us to chase our dreams and supported it no matter what,” Paris said. “And, so, for me, for a long time I wanted to be a chef and I didn’t really know I wanted to be a nurse until I was about 15.”
After completing volunteer work, Paris said, it “really clicked” for her – that “nursing is where I belong.”
Paris’s eldest sibling, Arden Bastia, graduated URI in 2016 and earned a master’s degree from Northeastern this spring. Paris’s younger sister, Liliana, is a freshman at Emmanuel College.
“(My mom) had always thought about it (going back to school) and it was like, ‘c’mon mom, you told us to chase our dreams, it’s your time. You raised us,’” Paris said. “That stage of life was over. We’re older now. And, it just fit perfectly, and we were cheerleaders the whole way through. We were so excited for her. Still are.”
Patricia is a middle school English teacher but says she always had another ambition: to take another step and evolve her career.
“I’ve always been a librarian at heart,” Patricia said. “I’m a long way out of college. I completed my college degree, then I turned my attention to raising my family.”
With everyone out of the house, the Bastias thought they could “slog through it together,” Patricia said, in regard to her second round of college.
Channeling her inner librarian, Patricia added, it is important to keep the coals of knowledge hot.
“Education matters,” Patricia said. “Education is important, and life should be about learning.”
Paris hopes her mom can be an inspiration to those who have since finished school but aren’t done dreaming.
“It’s never too late,” Paris said. “And you can achieve your dream at any stage in life.”
