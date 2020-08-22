Rhode Island’s beach towns are trailing their suburban neighbors to the north in their response rates to the 2020 Census, and local officials are stressing the importance of getting an accurate 10-year count of the nation’s inhabitants.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rhode Island has a self-response rate of 61.6 percent. Washington County’s rate is slightly lower, at 60.9 percent, while Kent County is 69.9 percent. Newport County is 61.8 percent, and Providence County is lowest at 58.7 percent.
The results of the once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts and help to determine federal funding.
In mid-April, the Census Bureau began mailing the paper questionnaire to homes that had not yet responded online or by phone. This month, the bureau began following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded.
Based on the current self-response rate of 63.3 percent, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Constitution requires a population census every 10 years and the census count to be reported to the president by Dec. 31 of that year. A change to that date would require Congressional action. The Trump Administration previously requested an extension in April of this year, but reversed course on Aug. 3 and announced that Census self-response and field operations would end on Sept. 30 rather than Oct. 31.
“There’s been news recently the census is going to be somewhat limited this year,” South Kingstown Town Council President Abel Collins said. “They’re going to stop the outreach efforts a month earlier than they were expecting to in terms of door-knocking. So it’s really going to take a lot of proactive involvement by the public to make sure the count is accurate for this census.”
Students, seasonal residents and rental unit reporting rates are potentially impacted by COVID-19, South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. Zarnetske said he’s spoken with the regional coordinator for the census and has personally seen census takers in town.
He pointed out that the online data for South Kingstown doesn’t include congregate housing such as dormitories at the University of Rhode Island, because those are tabulated separately.
South Kingstown’s self-response rate is 62.2 percent, while North Kingstown is at 74.3 percent.
Narragansett’s rate is 48.7 percent, and the second-lowest in Washington County after Block Island, which is 22.5 percent.
“I think it has to do with the high number of vacation homes that are here,” Narragansett Community Development Director Michael DeLuca said. “Not just in Narragansett, although we seem to be the epicenter.”
DeLuca said he was not aware of whether COVID-19 has had a positive or negative impact on people being responsive to the census.
He said older area residents might be less inclined to fill out the 2020 Census online response form at my2020census.gov, although he said it took him just 11 minutes to fill out his family’s form.
“Unfortunately the big issue is, the college students don’t fill it out,” he said. Many assume that their official place of residence for the census is their permanent home – perhaps in another state. But that’s not the case, DeLuca said.
“If you’re here at URI or down the line in Narragansett as of April 1, you should be filling out a census form for here.”
Students also might be more focused on completing their studies during the spring semester than in responding, he added.
Census enumerators are going door-to-door in Narragansett as well, and DeLuca said.
“You might see them walking around the neighborhood with a clipboard,” he said.
Census takers will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date, according to the bureau. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
“But people don’t have to wait for a census taker to show up at their doorstep,” DeLuca said. “They can still go online and complete it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.