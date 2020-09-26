Lavender Farms owner Henry Cabrera has found himself in a battle with his South Kingstown neighbors recently as residents in town are protesting his use of the farm for weddings and other events they believe are too commercial. At issue is the interpretation – and resulting effects on neighborhood tranquility – of a town ordinance that says farms can host non-agricultural events, such as educational conferences, fundraisers for nonprofit entities, weddings and other personal recognition events. Do you believe farm owners in South Kingstown, and South County as a whole, should be able to host large-scale commercial events on their property? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

You voted: