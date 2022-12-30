SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A snapshot of South Kingstown on Jan. 1 2022 would show a very different place from the community that’s closing out a year of sweeping change.
The town has seen a wholesale turnover in its leadership positions in 2022. A new town council, town manager, chief of police and schools superintendent all took over this year. Businesses opened, shuttered, renovated and expanded. A beloved community thrift shop shut its doors. Two schools were slated for closure, while others including the high school are being positioned for major overhauls that could start next year. The town also navigated returning to a new “normal” after two tumultuous years of COVID.
Here are some of the biggest stories from 2022 in South Kingstown.
Voters opt for status quo
Democrats made a clean sweep of South Kingstown’s town council for the second time in two years. A full slate of five Republicans couldn’t ouster the three incumbents running for re-election, who returned to their seats on the council along with two new faces.
Incumbents Deborah Bergner and Rory McEntee took the first and second spots, respectively. They were followed by current School Committee member Michael Marran and incumbent councilor Jessica Rose. Newcomer Patricia Alley rounds out the incoming council.
Voters also returned two incumbents to South Kingstown’s School Committee, where three of seven committee seats were on the ballot this year. Democrat Carol Vetter and independent candidate Kate Macinanti will return to the committee, along with newcomer Democrat James Restivo.
New leadership takes over
The previous council hired Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni as the new town manager in March. It’s a continuation of what Manni, 60, said is a career built on public service at all levels. He began work in Town Hall on May 2, just one weekend after his final shift as a colonel in command of the state police – April 29.
Later in May, Manni hired Block Island Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan for the open position of police chief in South Kingstown. Moynihan is a 24-year veteran of the Rhode Island State Police and is a long-time resident of South Kingstown. He took command of the South Kingstown department from Joel Ewing-Chow, who retired after 26 years as a police officer, the final two years as the town’s chief.
The town’s first major hire of 2022 was in April with Mark Prince, who missed becoming South Kingstown’s new school superintendent more than two years ago on a close vote.
Prince, principal of the Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Central Falls, was one of four finalists this year. Prince had been principal in Central Falls since 2020, and also has served as a leadership development coach for the Center for Leadership and Education Equity in Providence since 2018.
From 2014 to 2018, he was a professional development specialist for the Department of Defense Education Activities in Okinawa.
Schools plans resurface
In September, the South Kingstown School Committee unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities.
It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
The town faced a Sept. 15 deadline to submit the Stage 1 application to the Rhode Island Department of Education. A decision from RIDE will take place in the coming months.
Based on its facility assessment, consulting firm Studio JAED forecast the town’s schools would need $103 million in work over a 10-year period. The estimate did not include programmatic improvements, nor were the Wakefield Elementary and Curtis Corner schools included.
In what some members said was a hard but necessary decision, the South Kingstown School Committee voted in January to back a reconfiguration plan that would close Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School within the next two to three years, moving the students in both to other facilities in town.
Changes at Jonnycake
The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, closed its doors in October.
In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
Both she and Kate Brewster, Jonnycake’s executive director, said that under-privileged youth in the community needs a central place to go after school, during summers and vacations, where they can hang out, learn skills and socialize with other teens.
Both said that the closing of the thrift store and a proposed youth center are interconnected in terms of keeping a focus on helping community members needing assistance.
The remaining clothes were given to Jonnycake members and donated to other local charities.
The thrift store’s closure came just months after the start of a new chapter for the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
The 22 Kersey Road building that originally housed the Peace Dale Grammar School in the early 1900s is home today to the new headquarters of the Jonnycake Center, which held a ceremony in May to mark the center’s reopening.
The center, through its governing board and a capital campaign committee, raised more than $1.8 million to buy and renovate the building, which took almost three years from purchase to completion.
Deslandes Construction, the contractor that performed the renovations, preserved many of the building’s historical elements such as the desk, chalkboards, original woodwork of the floor and walls, and sweeping staircases.
The exterior received an extensive renovation too, with new siding, repainted trim and doors, a paved parking lot, access ramp at the rear entrance and landscaping improvements.
Businesses close, reopen and expand
Karen and Steve Sweet — as well as Wakefield — saw the end of an era as Bobby G’s bar closed after 39 years of bringing people together for fun and a few drinks.
This Kingstown Road old-style local bar-pub, some residents have said, is among an disappearing local flavor over the last decade and has been replaced by more restaurant-style businesses.
The end, Karen said, came without much planning, but just a desire to retire and travel. It also followed a closure for 18 months because of COVID restrictions and even putting the property up for lease three years ago.
Meanwhile, the 2022 Theatre By The Sea summer season delivered on its promise of a box-busting schedule after a global pandemic left the curtains closed for two years.
After COVID hit, Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and executive producer, had to curtail the summer musical productions until this year when social distancing, restrictions and all-things COVID disappeared enough that the 89-year-old barn theater could resume a normal schedule of high-end productions.
Hanney said that the diversity of the musical shows — rock and roll, classics and heart-warming feelings that songs and narratives evoke in an audience — made the collection presented a success with box office sales and a flood of season ticket holders returning.
Also this summer, the Contemporary Theater Company expanded its community-focused entertainment and performing arts compound in a move that shows continued commitment to South County and downtown Wakefield.
The theater, located at 327 Main St., completed a $500,000 expansion project adding a new rehearsal room, classroom, a patio lobby, audience balconies for the patio and a patio expansion.
