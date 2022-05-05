KINGSTON, R.I. — Even weeks before her 99th birthday, Elizabeth Sandy said she can’t stop thinking about how her family was ripped apart during the Holocaust.
“It never ends, it’s in my mind day and night, I’m re-living what happened,” Sandy said at a University of Rhode Island Hillel Center luncheon hosted April 28 as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day. “My mother, father and brother were gone.”
Sandy was a young lady living in Budapest, Hungary, in a vibrant Jewish community when World War II started. She had dreams of singing opera and learned to perform all of the great works.
Sandy displayed a black and white photo of herself, joined by her parents, brother, uncles, cousins and others in front of the family’s hat factory in happier times.
Sandy recalled hiking with friends when she saw German planes darken the sky, and she ran home. She said the Arrow Cross, a fascist government that modeled the Nazis, took power in Hungary in 1944.
During its rule 10,000 to 15,000 people, mostly Jews, were killed and 80,000 deported to concentration camps in Austria.
“They took away my family’s business, the Jewish men were put into forced labor battalions,” Sandy said.
Her family was forced to move to a crowded apartment called the Star House, in a Jewish ghetto.
Sandy also was forced to work, along with three of her cousins.
“We dug ditches for three weeks, and we were then marched back to Budapest,” she said. “We saw men who were too weak to walk lying on he side of the road.”
A Hungarian police officer told Sandy the men would be shot.
It was when Sandy was performing forced labor and later in hiding that her father and brother were taken to forced labor camps. She never saw them again.
Feeling it was not safe for her daughter to stay at the Star House, Sandy’s mother sent her away, bribing a police officer to take her to the so-called Glass House, a building used by the Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz to help Jews in Budapest during the Holocaust.
“It was crammed with 3,000 desperate Jews,” she said.
There she and a cousin survived the Russian siege and capture of Budapest.
“By the time we were liberated, our clothes were too big because we had lost so much weight,” she said.
Sandy briefly returned to her home to find it ransacked, with photos and personal effects either taken or dumped into the street.
After the war, she married and left Hungary for the displaced persons camp at the former Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. She emigrated to the United States, arriving on July 4, 1949.
Sandy learned that her mother had been bound on a train for the same camp, but never arrived.
Sandy said that at the time, she had no knowledge of the horrors that Nazis inflicted in the concentration camps.
“I don’t think anybody knew what was really going on. Only after the war,” she said.
Sandy said she would speak sometimes, if invited, about her experience, but only after about 30 years of living with the memories. Her son said he tries to limit her speaking engagements, to give her some peace.
“Every minute, it’s in my mind,” she said.
Sandy’s visit was arranged through the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center in Providence.
As part of the observance of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, URI’s Hillel Center also hosted an outdoor vigil at the Multicultural Student Services Center.
Set against a moving backdrop of thousands of colored flags displayed as a remembrance of the millions killed in the Holocaust, the outdoor student-led vigil included poetry, readings and songs with brief remarks from Sandy and Director of the Multicultural Student Services Center Jean Nsabumuremyi, a native of Rwanda.
URI sophomore engineering student Daniel Groysman, an organizer of Hillel’s Holocaust Remembrance events, said the vigil and presentation provide an important opportunity for the university community to remember and learn about the Holocaust while remaining vigilant in the face of present-day hatred, discrimination and antisemitism.
