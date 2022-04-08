SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Produce farmer Albert Brandon now has 10-acres off Liberty Lane to call his own, thanks to a new state program encouraging growers like Brandon to set down roots in the Ocean State.
Kingston Farm Properties, which Brandon operates as Brandon Family Farms, purchased the land that abuts the Great Swamp Management Area in West Kingston, near Sherman Avenue, from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the state Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission.
The land parcel is the first project in the Farmland Access Program, which supports the state’s agricultural economy by promoting access to farmland for new farmers and existing agricultural businesses.
The prime farmland, with its rich soil, is ideal for Brandon’s diversified vegetable operation.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the Farmland Access Program has given me to purchase affordable farmland,” Brandon said. “A permanent home here in South Kingstown will ensure we can continue to operate and grow the business indefinitely. We are planning to build a farm store there soon and look forward to inviting everyone to visit.”
For the project, DEM bought the farmland parcel for what it said was the fair market appraised value of $335,000 in 2020.
The sale price to Kingston Farm Properties was $240,000, which DEM said reflects the appraised value of the property with perpetual deed restrictions that require it to be kept in agriculture.
The difference in price, $95,000, reflects the value of those restrictions, and was funded by the state farmland bond. The Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission will deposit funds from the sale into a Farmland Preservation Fund, which will be used for additional farmland protection projects.
While this project is the first through the Farmland Access Program, it is the latest in Rhode Island’s ongoing efforts to permanently protect the state’s farmland to ensure it remains available for agriculture. Since 1985, 124 farms spanning 8,161 acres have been protected by the Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission, working in concert with DEM and partners.
The state’s green industries account for more than 15,000 jobs and contribute $2.5 billion to the economy each year. Access to land, however, continues to be a challenge for many farmers.
“A key way to keep developing Rhode Island’s agricultural economy is to keep prime farmland in farmers’ hands,” DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said. “This is a challenge in a state with the highest farmland values in the country. DEM’s Farmland Access Program enhances opportunities for the next generation of farmers, ensures supplies of fresh, healthy and local foods, and helps address food insecurity.”
Farmers like Brandon often face barriers such as lack of access to affordable farmland. Over the past several years, DEM has experienced a growing interest from both expanding and new farmers seeking affordable land to farm. Many farmers seek ownership in land to plan long-term and invest in land and soil improvements.
In the Farmland Access Program, the Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission and DEM collaborate to buy, restrict and then sell eligible farmland parcels to qualified buyers.
In the multi-step process, DEM first buys available farmland that meets program criteria. The Preservation Commission then restricts it with perpetual covenants that require it to stay in agricultural use and sells it to a farmer.
The farmer-buyer is selected through a public request for proposals. Proposals get ranked by a committee consisting of members of the agricultural community. The commission recuperates the proceeds of the sale for continued use in the program, resulting in a sustainable funding structure.
The process was a perfect fit for Brandon Family Farm’s growing operation.
The Brandon family started the farm in the summer of 2014 on leased land in West Kingston.
In 2015, it started growing and selling certified organic fruits and vegetables, growing from three acres in 2015 to more than 15 acres of production in 2019.
Today, the farm operates with a team of six people, with additional help during the summer months. The farm grows more than 40 different kinds of organic fruits and vegetables.
Its produce is found around the state at various grocery stores, at the South Kingstown Farmers Market, and in the farm’s online store.
