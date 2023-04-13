NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Governor Daniel McKee took a tour of Quonset’s Port of Davisville last week to check in on Pier I’s ongoing infrastructure improvements.
Through the thick fog, welders could be seen hammering at the port’s pillars and girders — construction that is a part of the state’s investment toward creating a Quonset wind energy hub.
General Treasurer James Diossa, Steven King, Managing Director of Quonset Business Park, and Chelsea Siefert, Director of Planning and Development, were all present for the walkthrough.
McKee expressed that he anticipates the jobs created by the renovations to pay off “for decades to come.”
“As we invest these dollars, until you actually physically see the work, you’re not gonna understand what we’re gonna realize,” McKee said. “Here, you’re starting to see millions and millions of dollars that are gonna be invested in a way where people are going to work, gonna have good paying jobs in the construction process, and then for decades we’re gonna realize economic opportunity in jobs and in commerce, for years and years to come.”
Thousands of World War II-era wood pilings will be replaced at the pier, in the process. The wood has been there supporting the pier for 80 years. In its place will be brand new concrete and steel.
This involves “physically removing the pier,” built by the Navy in 1942 — with its wood pilings and concrete deck over it, King said.
This move is expected to keep the pier in service for another 50 years, officials said.
The pier will not be completely replaced, due to that project carrying a price tag of over $150 million, King said.
Instead, the focus is on “the important parts of the pier” or the outer perimeter points that take in the force of the docking boats — so it can take all that force on its own.
The new pilings are 24-inch diameter steel, pilings that are “much more robust,” King said.
The reconstruction of Pier I, Davisville’s southeastern pier, comes after the completion of Pier II’s $83.1 million extension and modernization. Pier II is located to the port’s northeast and was initially constructed in 1956.
The rebuild of Pier I costs $50 million and is projected to double the available berths for cargo ships and wind service.
The Pier I project is being taken on by contracted J.F. Brennan Incorporated, a company that’s home base is in Wisconsin but has since expanded into Rhode Island, King said.
Additionally, there are terminal improvements that are in the design phase — a $44.5 million project for a new Terminal V pier and a $56.9 million cost planned for terminal gates, laydown improvements and road reconfiguration.
The total cost of the project, when complete, will be $234.5 million. There is $41.5 million still needed for the project, according to the master plan rendering.
North Kingstown Town Council member Matthew McCoy last week said he was pleased that the Davisville improvements are well underway.
“This could have sat idle for decades,” McCoy said.
The state provided $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding last year, to go toward the port.
Davisville is the state’s sole public port and stands as a key component for the North Atlantic’s offshore wind industry.
The port today is considered one of the 10 best auto importers in North America and brings in thousands of automobiles, while export submarine components to Great Britain. There are also used cars being exported to West Africa.
Pier I’s reconstruction completion is expected to be finished next summer.
