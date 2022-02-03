More candidates for the Second Congressional District race emerged this week in what’s shaping up to be a wide field.
Wednesday morning, former Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced that she would not run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (D), after Langevin said the previous week he would not seek another term.
The news comes a week to the day after Democratic gubernatorial candidate Seth Magaziner announced he would shift his focus from the Rhode Island governor’s race to seek the seat.
The district encompasses all of South County and much of the western part of Rhode Island, including the cities of Warwick and Cranston.
In jumping over from the race for governor, Magaziner joins three other declared Democratic candidates: former State Representative and Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Ed Pacheco and Omar Bah, the founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center.
“I do not make this decision lightly. I will forever be proud of the campaign for governor that we built, and grateful to the thousands of people who supported us in that endeavor,” Magaziner said. “But I cannot stand by and allow the possibility that Rhode Island might elect a Republican to Congress in this of all years.”
The third candidate is Joy Fox, a former communications director for Langevin and former governor Gina Raimondo.
“I love my community. We need a representative in Congress who knows the district and is willing to fight for every family. We need to get past the pandemic and back to school and work,” Fox said Monday. “My family is counting on that and I believe most families in the district are as well.”
On the Republican side, Bob Lancia announced his candidacy for the CD-2 seat months ago, and State Senate Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz (R-N. Smithfield, Burrillville, Glocester) said she plans to make a formal announcement soon.
Among the potential South County candidates whose names have been mentioned, there were no big announcements.
At the top of that list are state Reps. Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-Dist. 34) and Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist.33). Both represent Narragansett and South Kingstown.
McEntee was busy this week introducing legislation to increase state restrictions on shopping bags.
The bill was heard by the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 27.
The Plastic Waste Reduction Act (2022-H 7065) would prohibit retail sales establishments from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag, and would require that any paper bags made available to be recyclable, with an exception for paper carryout bags at restaurants. McEntee previously introduced the bill last year.
“I am the representative from two coastal communities and we have seen firsthand the damage that plastic bags do to our oceans and environment for many years now,” she said.
McEntee said Rhode Island throws away approximately 26,000 tons of plastic bags and plastic film every year.
“When you think about how little plastic bags weigh, this is a staggering amount of waste that needs to be eliminated in our state,” she said. “Plastics litter our parks, clog our rivers and oceans, and choke our wildlife. These particles end up in our soil, in our drinking water, in the food we eat and in the air we breathe. Now is the time to end this environmental and public health destruction and finally pass a statewide ban on plastic bags.”
One political announcement did come out of South County – from former State Sen. James Sheehan of North Kingstown, who ruled out a run for the congressional seat.
Sheehan, a Democrat, announced early last week that he was considering a run in the wake of Langevin’s announcement.
“At this juncture in my life, I am not prepared to re-enter the maelstrom of politics as a candidate for Congress so soon after my recent retirement from the Rhode Island Senate after 20 years of service,” he said in a statement. “In particular, I am not prepared to give up the wonderful quality time with my young family or the free time I enjoy without the full-on pressure of public life.”
Sheehan also noted that this year’s race could cost upwards of $2 million. He acknowledged that raising that amount of money would be a daunting task.
“Winning a seat in Congress seems more like an auction than an election (of character and ideas), with the prize too often going to the highest bidder,” Sheehan said. “The cost to run for Congress makes state assembly races look dirt cheap in comparison.”
