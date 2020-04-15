SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Residents are telling officials in South Kingstown to seriously consider either not raising taxes or even cutting them in next year’s budget, given the economic fallout and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the message from several residents to the Town Council ahead of two public hearings on the budget scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The proposed spending plan includes $27.4 million in general government spending, an increase of 5.3 percent, and $61.8 million in school expenditures, a 0.76 percent hike. In addition, $2.3 million worth of capital expenditures for the town and schools are planned.
The budget proposes a property tax rate increase of 1.6 percent, from $14.45 per thousand dollars of value to $14.68.
Robert L. Toth was one of those residents who wrote to the council about the budget.
“Two weeks ago, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic our way of life and economic viability became threatened, at least for the foreseeable future,” he wrote. “Hundreds if not thousands of our fellow South Kingstown residents have been laid off and many businesses are shuttered. The State of Rhode Island’s unemployment rate is suddenly 20% and the R.I. general treasurer has indicated that the state will ‘be out of cash’ in a matter of weeks. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided and ‘normal’ business resumes, the economic hardships could last for months or even years.”
A local business owner, Toth requested that the preliminary budget proposal be tabled or rejected for possible reductions.
“A 2% increase is going to be impossible for many taxpayers to bear,” he wrote. “Additionally any action to place the school capital improvement project on a November ballot referendum should be tabled until we have had time to fully assess the economic fallout from Covid-19.”
Others had similar outlooks on the town’s financial picture.
“Like so many people right now, my husband and I are facing the financial unknown,” Nicole Ford said. “Both of us are self-employed in small businesses, and we have no idea if our businesses will survive, and if so, what shape they’ll be in when this is over. Like families, the town should hold
off on any financial commitments until we’re on steadier ground.”
Still, others, such as Tara Apperson, support the spending increase.
“The increase in this year’s school budget is relatively minimal, and is below the rate of inflation. I would call that a success, especially in the face of a continued decline in state aid,” she said. “In addition, I would hope that you would not consider cutting the school budget at a time like this, when our teachers, staff and administration have worked tirelessly over their ‘vacation’ to create what is
nothing short of a miracle.”
Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said the town could weather the economic fallout for next year without a tax increase and continue to provide services and programs, if the council desires.
“The rainy day fund is there for rainy days, and it is pouring out there,” Zarnetske said. “This is a catastrophic economic event, no doubt about it.”
This year’s proposed fund balance or reserve is about 16 percent of the operating budget, which is considered healthy.
“Even if we were to tap the fund balance, we would still have very healthy reserves if we were to find ourselves in trouble a year out from now,” Zarnetske said. A second year would be “problematic,” he said.
Still, the town is prepared to make cuts. Zarnetske has asked departments to estimate 10% and more reductions.
The town to date has not seen layoffs related to the economic crisis.
“The only group we had to lay off are school crossing guards, “There’s just no function that neatly fits into the role of a school crossing guard, so we have not been able to keep those folks on the payroll.”
Reductions in the budget to lower the tax rate would mean cuts that would be noticeable to residents, Zarnetske said.
He also cautioned against reducing some “new” positions that the council authorized last year, such as a paramedic, but that were funded in this proposal. That would also include a supervisor for the animal shelter.
“There’s a dire need for a full-time supervisor at the animal shelter,” he said.
Beyond the coming fiscal year, Zarnetske said things might not get as bad in South Kingstown as in other places.
“We’re not as dependent on retail as many communities. That makes us in some ways more resilient,” he said. “While we are dependent on hospitality and tourism, ours is a sort of different dependence than you see in many communities.”
The town’s two major employers, URI and the hospital, aren’t expected to radically change their employment structures in the next few years.
“If it does, we have time to adjust,” Zarnetske said.
The manager also told the council some good news Monday, that no employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve been lucky so far,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.