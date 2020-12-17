South County Health officials said that they expect arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and will begin administering it to staff on Friday.
An estimated 1,200 employees will receive this first dose of the vaccine. She said that the hospital expects to give the first vaccine shots on Friday, Dec. 18, said Aaron Robinson, president and chief executive officer of South County Health.
“After review of the Pfizer vaccine, our team is very excited to administer this vaccine and lead the fight for front line workers in South County. We have found the vaccine to be very safe, highly effective, and a promising turning point in the battle against COVID-19,” Robinson said.
He added that at South County Health has a team working to collect the names of staff who want the vaccine, and then will be compiling a schedule to accommodate them and the needs of their respective departments.
At the time staff receive the first dose of the vaccine, they will be scheduled for their required second dose, Robinson said, noting that the vaccine is not mandatory for SCH employees.
He also said that the hospital is expecting a little over 1,200 vaccine doses this week.
Earlier this week the state Health Department’s COVID-19 subcommittee recommended that hospitals in Rhode Island begin issuing the vaccine to high-risk workers, a plan SCH had already anticipated.
At the moment, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being delivered to hospitals in the state. Other vaccines, as they are approved, are expected to be available in Rhode Island, state health officials said.
State and federal officials have crafted a multi-phase plan for administering the vaccine to bring order to the distribution and make it available to those in most immediate need.
Phase one – from December into February – would include hospital workers, first responders, and residents and employees of long-term-care facilities.
Phase two – from February into April – would include older adults, prisoners and prison staff, and teachers and other school employees.
Phase three – From April and afterwards – would include young adults and children.
Hospitals and pharmacies, such as Walgreens and CVS, will handle vaccinations for the first group – phase 1 – of eligible individuals. In the remaining phases, the large pharmacies are gearing up to provide vaccinations to the general public.
The federal Centers for Disease Control is also offering a smartphone app called “v-safe” to assist those receiving the vaccine, encourage compliance with getting second doses and monitor effects.
“Your participation in CDC’s V-safe makes a difference — it helps keep COVID-19 vaccines safe,” CDC officials said. Participation, which starts after receiving the vaccine, is voluntary and can be canceled at any time, officials said.
V-safe is a smartphone-based monitoring app that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after someone receives a COVID-19 vaccination. Through V-safe, they can quickly tell the CDC if they have any side effects after getting that vaccine.
Depending on the answers, someone from CDC may call to check on them. And V-safe will also remind those enrolled to get a second COVID-19 vaccine dose when needed.
“During the first week after you get your vaccine, V-safe will send you a text message each day to ask how you are doing. Then you will get check-in messages once a week for up to 5 weeks,” the CDC explained in promotional material aiming to calm fears of those hesitating about getting vaccinated.
It said that the questions V-safe asks should take less than 5 minutes to answer. If someone requires a second dose of vaccine, v-safe will provide a check-in process to share the second-dose experience as well.
In addition, this monitoring app for gauging overall general effects on the public, permits check-ins at three, six and 12 months after the final dose of vaccine.
