NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island last week held its final presentation on its reconstruction proposal for the Port of Galilee on Point Judith.
The plan calls for a new mixed-use hotel for economic growth, a raised promenade area and open space for vegetation and pedestrian-only walkways.
The objective of the university’s architecture class was to bring balance between pedestrians and the port, while managing an effective stormwater system and facilitating between built and natural environments through a sustainable design.
In their report, university architecture students said that the “current building codes are at odds with the threat of climate change.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Sea Level Rise Predictor, if there is a seven-foot sea level rise, 90% of Galilee will experience flooding.
“The elevations in Galilee are pretty terrible. They’re very low, (there is) no height, (and) not many slopes are present there, so (there is) a lot of collection of water,” Andrew DiPetrillo, a presenter from the university said.
Galilee is the largest fishing fleet in the state and is the home port for the Block Island Ferry.
DiPetrillo said the land around the village faces the possibility of becoming almost completely submerged if sea levels rise.
Additionally, without a reliable filtration system, contaminated water will be released into the harbor.
Fishing is essential to the port area, as the state lands around 43,916,203 pounds of seafood totaling $71,079,310 in value – with 69% of that seafood coming from Galilee, DiPetrillo said.
The port’s environment also provides a highly specialized salt marsh habitat, which holds ecological value.
The university projects that the reconstruction goal would be for 2040.
The new-look port would be designed to protect against rising sea levels and preserve its marsh area.
Building foundations would be raised to protect the village and living breakwaters would be improved to protect the shore lines.
The proposed living breakwater would be raised two feet, in order to combat sea level rise. An enhanced living breakwater would break up sentiments and protect the shoreline — and if the shoreline is better protected, erosion would be minimized and beaches could expand, which gives waves more shoreline to hit.
The port’s mixed-use hotel would be four stories and paired with a deployable wall to protect from flooding.
The new central promenade would have elevated sidewalks of eight feet on each side, while connecting downtown Galilee from the ferry to the marsh boardwalk.
The port would also have a fish market open deck area, a ticket center for the Block Island Ferry, a bike path and lazy walkway, a convention center to make the area more lively during the winter, and proposed on-site solar power to service 270 homes annually.
A five-story garage building is also a part of the proposal. The garage building would create a 13% increase in sustainable parking, while advocating strong water management, sustainable paving materials, energy efficient lighting, safe pedestrian access and circulation, and a minimization of heat island effect.
The biggest traffic circulation change to the port would be a modification connecting Galilee’s connector road to its escape road — which would create a two-way connector to Sand Hill Road to divert traffic, instead of pushing it through town.
Additionally, a reliable stormwater collection system is a top priority of the project. It calls for a four-part system runoff collected in catch basins, rooftop connection and overflow from on-site treatment methods. A hydrodynamic separator is included in the plan, between the marsh and the bike path, which would clean stormwater runoffs and remove any pollutants. This is intended to clean water before it gets to the marsh.
Land along Sand Hill Cove Road, a central point of the project, is lined with private residential properties. The area surrounding the street is split between private, state, business, and federal government-owned land, though most of the region is state owned.
Leased private property, however, can make projects such as URI’s proposal difficult, due to the fact that leases must end before any changes are made.
“When we started our design we did not focus on the areas that would be difficult to build on,” Maria Church, a presenter from URI said, adding that the ferry and fishing areas coupled with the business zones create a special district. “They all operate on top of each other.”
Because of their economic value, Church said, they are zoned separately from the rest of Narragansett.
Lot zoning, setbacks, and regulations can leave little flexibility for storm resiliency, despite Galilee’s past with destructive storms.
“One of the first major events was in 1954, Hurricane Carol caused extreme flooding over Sand Hill Cove Road, trapping residents of Great Island,” Ben Harris, a presenter from URI said. “Two years later, the Galilee Escape Road was built to prevent the residents from being trapped again. In 1920, Army Corps of Engineers constructed three mile long breakwaters to provide ships safe harbor as well as protect the breachway and port from storm surges.”
Given the lay of the land, the university students’ plan for Galilee operates under the principle that any stormwater systems should incorporate natural drainage and encourage green infrastructure.
Because Galilee is recognized as a special district it “has the ability to change conflicting jurisdiction to suit its own needs,” Church said.
While long leases leave limited opportunities for redevelopment, large surface parking lots detract from village aesthetics and present drainage and environment quality issues, URI presenter Hayden McDermott said.
High seasonal parking demand and traffic congestion is also a major concern, McDermott added.
Following the presentation, Narragansett Town Planning Director Michael DeLuca applauded the students for their vision and their thoroughness in their proposal.
“I really appreciate the holistic view that you took — the environmental, the social, the numerous users that are involved in Galilee,” he said. “And you really hit the ball out of the park with that. You took some time to look into the history so you knew the context in which you were working. I appreciate the effort you made. Many of those elements that you put up there have really piqued my interest and as a planner, I’m always looking for new ideas.”
(2) comments
I love hearing about the great work the landscape architecture students have done, so proud! Sustainable design is the key to our response to the climate crisis in the future. I do hope that the editors at the independent are able to fix their mistake in the title and throughout the article where they refer to landscape architect students as architect students - two very different things. Congrats to the senior class!
I appreciated reading the full story about the URI students taking on the challenging redesign of the Village and Port of Galilee. This project was undertaken by a senior class of landscape architecture students who worked with three graduate students with backgrounds other than landscape architecture. There is no architecture program at URI.
