NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Those who make the North Kingstown Senior Association the town asset that it is, and the many who benefit from it, celebrated its 50th anniversary this week.
The association marked five decades of service to the community with a luncheon last Friday at the Quonset O Club.
It was a time to not only recognize the important role the association plays within the community, but also a chance to share memories and swap stories.
“So much to be thankful for, so many people to be thankful to,” former NKSA president Barry Bayon said.
Association Director Marie Marcotte was joined by Bayon and current vice president Dianne Izzo to headline the festivities, which also featured remarks from Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis, Town Council President Greg Mancini and State Rep. Robert Craven.
“The seniors have forged a road which we all walk on,” Mollis said. “Their sacrifices have allowed us to enjoy the benefits and quality of life that we do. What the senior association has done to provide services for 50 years now is tremendous.”
“Fifty is not old, right? For a senior center to celebrate 50 years ... they’re not even eligible for AARP yet,” Mancini said. “But still, quite an accomplishment. This particular senior center is really impressive.”
Mancini’s mother-in-law, in her 90s, regularly accesses senior center services, he said. The center made sure during COVID to check up on her and other seniors in town.
“I’m just so impressed with the staff and volunteers,” he said.
Afterwards, Bayon joined NKSA President Paula Morrissey and former president Jules Cohen for a cake-cutting.
One of the gifts for attendees was a booklet produced by Izzo containing a brief history of the Beechwood House Senior Center and the association.
“Many have a love of the Beechwood House, so there’s a lot of its history,” she said. “But there’s also people who just come together to make things happen. That’s what the senior association is.”
Dignitaries including Craven presented official proclamations from the state’s Congressional delegation, local legislators and Gov. Dan McKee.
“I want to congratulate Marie for taking you all to the 50-year point,” Craven said. He said he’s come to understand the issues seniors face.
“I can appreciate much more so now than when I moved here with my parents in 1973 that this place is very special,” Craven said.
The NKSA has served as the pulse of local senior interests and activities since 1972.
Incorporated that year and soon after designated a non-profit organization, the association was instrumental in petitioning the town to designate the 1873 Beechwood House, built for the family of Gov. Elisha Dyer III, as the North Kingstown Senior Center. The town had acquired the property in 1968.
After many hours of hands-on work, cleaning and sprucing up the building, Beechwood House became the town’s first permanent senior center location in 1975.
The senior center, a town entity separate from the senior association, was created in 1974.
Association membership quickly grew to 720 within the first three years, and a spacious addition to the Beechwood House was completed in 1980.
The Beechwood House sold in 2005 for $865,000, and the new facility, Beechwood, a Center for Life Enrichment, opened in 2009.
“Let us remember the early founders who had a vision of an association, and all those who followed, contributing to the success of the last 50 years,” Bayon said.
The association’s mission is unchanged since its founding: “The North Kingstown Senior Association has, since its inception, been dedicated to enhancing the social, recreational and educational opportunities for all North Kingstown seniors.”
Beechwood offers a plethora of programs and meeting opportunities for seniors, as well as transportation services, exercise classes and day trips to interesting places.
Marcotte, who joined the staff in 1998 and became director in 2011, oversaw Beechwood’s national re-accreditation that year and the town’s move in 2016 to use the facility for meetings, when the Town Hall closed for its extensive renovations.
She also steered the organization through the tough two years of COVID, when the center shut down for a time and offered virtual meetings. Beechwood reopened in June of 2021 and membership levels and activities have steadily resumed since then.
The “Friends of Beechwood” group is an inexpensive way for supporters to keep the senior center programs affordable. It has more than 1,000 members who receive a monthly newsletter, have a vote on issues and business conducted at the annual meeting, and get invites to special events, such as the anniversary luncheon.
