The Glass Station Studio and Gallery of Wakefield appeared recently on the nationally televised CBS Sunday Morning in a six-minute national segment about the studio’s famous glass-float orbs hidden each year like treasure for scavengers to find on Block Island.
In a video posted online at https://www.cbsnews.com/video/hunting-treasures-on-block-island/, CBS correspondent Martha Teichner talked to glass artists Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, who create the prizes and have hundreds of other creations for sale in their studio at 446 Main St.
The segment isn’t the studio’s first brush with national news coverage either as The New York Times once profiled the couple’s effort in attracting an underground society of fanatics who will stop at nothing to find them.
They have called it the Glass Float Project. It is now funded through the sale of raffle tickets every year. The raffle is held in October, when the float hunting season officially concludes (but continues unofficially).
Prizes include Glass Float Project merchandise and other hand-blown glass items created at The Glass Station, as well as prizes like a Make-Your-Own-Float class or even the chance to become a float hider the following year.
“I love the term ‘orbivore.’ They call them orbs. Technically they’re floats, but sure, they’re orbs,” Horton told The Times two years ago. “It’s like a tribe. I’m absolutely amazed and humbled and proud but, like, what have I created? Am I a cult leader? I had no idea that this would turn into this.”
Part scavenger hunt, part interactive art installation, The Glass Float Project attracts itinerant float hunters from across the country to the island.
When a float hunter finds a float, they are encouraged to go online and register it with the Block Island Tourism Council.
Social media posts to The Glass Float Project’s Facebook group always follow and are met with love and support from the growing 9,000-member community of orbivores.
Float hunters are asked to only keep one float per person per year. If they find more than one, they are encouraged to re-hide it so someone else can experience the joy of discovery.
Horton recalled it all started as a whimsical scavenger hunt, just for fun. He spent his childhood sailing the 12 miles from mainland Rhode Island to Block Island, a 7,000-acre dot in the Atlantic.
For roughly a century, foreign fishermen attached glass floats to their nets. The floats inevitably detached and traveled across the sea, washing up in fated spots after unimaginable journeys
Horton, an avid beachcomber, loves mulling the history of these pieces.
Last year the hunt began in early June and continued indefinitely. It only ends when all the floats have been found. Floats are put out throughout the year and they are not all placed at once. The majority of the floats will go out from June through October.
In essence, about 550 Glass Floats (glass orbs about the size of an orange) are hidden on Block Island. Floats are dated, numbered and stamped with the shape of Block Island. All floats are clear glass except for some bearing the number of the year, for instance, 21, because last year was 2021 and they are special colored orbs.
Floats are hidden on the beaches and on the Greenway Trails. They are above the high tide mark but NEVER in the dunes or up the side of the bluffs. They will be within a few feet of either side of any Greenway trail where they are placed.
Floats are never on private property and you would never have to dismantle a stone wall to find a float. Those searching are asked to leave property undisturbed and floats are not hidden on the grounds of the local school.
South Kingstown
It’s all in the bread and for South County Bread Company that means getting national notice recently in Food and Wine Magazine for tasty bread-making capabilities.
Among bread makers from around the country, this little Wakefield spot was chosen to represent Rhode Island. Jeff Collins and his wife, Keri Lyn, operate the ovens that produce bread to die for, say many customers, at their 333 Main St. storefront location that opened in the last year.
“I love the smell of bread. I think it just brings people together,” Collins told The Independent earlier this year after moving from a temporary home inside Kingston Pizza on Briar Lane.
“I’m also excited for Main Street. I’ve always had this hope that this Main Street would be a lively as in any other community,” he said, never imagining that he’d also get the attention of a national food magazine.
“While their still-very-new shop on Main Street in Wakefield might not be the first to pop into your head, when you think about where to go to find the perfect loaf of 100% naturally-leavened bread, trust us, you’ll get there,” the magazine wrote just a few weeks ago.
“The most exciting loaves here are edible billboards for local grains, sourced from some excellent New England farms, with much of the supply milled right in-house,” it said.
A former baker at Belmont Market in Wakefield, Jeff Collins had the itch to branch out on his own. He learned a lot, he said, while working at the market. Now it’s time to test his own entrepreneurial skills with his own shop, he said.
His specialty? Sourdough bread, of course.
“Sourdough pizza dough is so gentle on your stomach. It really lets your other ingredients shine in a way they never have before,” he said when first opening his Kingston location.
“Sourdough starter and olive oil in this recipe really work well together after their 18-hour cold proof journey. This dough will also last in your refrigerator for almost a week because sourdough is a natural preservative. Enjoy! Mangia!”
He also offers near on-demand just-out-of-the-oven creations.
“People can order online and come in for an immediate pick up, right out of the ovens. How good is that to get your bread hot right away and taste it? They love it,” he said.
The World War II Foundation Global Education Center and Museum in South Kingstown recently announced that Ken Rendell, author, historian, and once an owner of an extensive collection of World War II artifacts, has endorsed the organization for having a comprehensive collection of World War II artifacts that contribute to the continuous study and understand of the major war.
Save One Soul Animal Rescue League of Wakefield is currently seeking sponsors, raffle items, and auction items for their upcoming Funny 4 Fido Comedy Night fundraiser taking place on Saturday, March 26. Sponsorships are available for just $100.
South County Art Association has been chosen to receive one of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) Cultural Facilities grants in the amount of $128,000.
This grant makes it possible for the SCAA to create accessible pottery space in the studio annex and improve the adjacent paint studio (formerly the Stone Studio). Physical access for all abilities is an important step forward for the South County Art Association.
While the Helme House is handicap accessible, the studio annex, which houses a pottery studio, needs that modification and improvement.
The University of Rhode Island Center for Career and Experiential Education is offering to help businesses seeking student interns. Holly Hernandez, at 401-874-7281, is the assistant director of employer relations and she can answer questions for when posting a business’s part-time or full-time jobs and internships on their Handshake platform that connects students to jobs or internships.
URI students will begin to search for summer internships within the next couple of months. Employers are encouraged to post opportunities soon, according to center staff.
The Kind Shop has opened a 213 Robinson Street in Wakefield. It offers non-plastic natural products, alternatives to traditional plastic items. Categories of items for sale range from shower-bath, teeth, beauty and hair to kitchen baby-kids, first aid and pets.
Key Real Estate Services has moved. It is now located at 585 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, in the same parking lot, directly in front of its former office.
Narragansett
Westerly Community Credit Union has announced it recently awarded 19 teacher grants, totaling over $9,000, for the 2021-22 school year. Grants wen to teachers from the Narragansett, South Kingstown, Chariho, Coventry, Exeter-West Greenwich, Stonington, and Westerly school districts. To date, WCCU has awarded over $45,000 in grants.
North Kingstown
Registration for Rhode Island’s only week-long, Narragansett Bay-based summer camp is now open. Save The Bay’s BayCamp invite young explorers in grades K-12 to spend their summer along Rhode Island’s coast, learning about local waters, species and habitats, as well as the environmental and marine sciences.
With full-day, week-long camps located in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol, Save The Bay offers summertime opportunities for every adventurous child and teen. Early bird discounts are available to all families who complete their BayCamp registrations before March 18.
Around South County
The South County Tourism Council partnered with Hauser Chocolatier of Westerly, RI to launch a “Golden Ticket Getaway” contest. Hauser created the delicious milk chocolate bars with a specially designed wrapper. Inside three of the bars are winning golden tickets good for a two-night stay in South County.
Inside five of the bars are winning silver tickets good for a South County experience for two (kayaking/paddle boarding, Save the Bay cruise, season tickets to Theatre by the Sea or brunch at Ocean House), and 22 bronze tickets are for gift cards to a South County restaurant or cafe.
The bars are $5 each and the proceeds will benefit the South County Habitat for Humanity. Details can be found at www.southcountyri.com.
