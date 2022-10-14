SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There are about 12,000 properties in South Kingstown, but no one knows with any certainty how many of those are rental dwellings.
“Anecdotally, from talking with residents, it’s growing, for sure,” Town Manager James Manni told the Town Council this week.
Now that the council has approved the creation of a municipal court, officials here hope to get a handle on just how many renters are in town.
“One of the things we’re looking into is setting up a rental registration process,” Town Council President Rory McEntee said.
On any given day, Airbnb style rentals are measured in the hundreds, according to figures Manni received from the tax assessor’s office.
“We do not know the number of rentals in town, whether for students or short-term,” he said.
Manni said Narragansett has a rental registry that was in place while he was manager in that town several years back.
“There were about 2,500 properties on there. It gave the building inspector enforcement powers to go into a home and look into a complaint, or if they suspected there were many additional bedrooms that should not be there,” Manni said.
Such conditions can lead to safety issues, and Manni recalled a time when he was in Narragansett where a rental home had two unauthorized basement bedrooms.
“That stood out to me,” the former state police superintendent said, “Because if there were students renting and there was a fire, the chances of them getting out safely were not good,” he said.
McEntee said with a rental registry, the town would be able to identify short-term rentals and enact ordinances to regulate them.
“The municipal court allows us to enforce those with more teeth, which I think is important,” he said.
Narragansett last month enacted a controversial change to its registry to include a database of student names tied to each local rental. Students objected, saying it opens up concerns about privacy and safety.
Then last week, Narragansett residents and landlords debated a draft ordinance to heavily regulate short-term rentals.
The South Kingstown council referred the creation of a rental registry to Manni’s office.
The move comes as residents like Natalie Jackvony say short-term rentals are becoming a worrying problem, as in Narragansett and other communities nationwide.
Jackvony bought a house in South Kingstown nine months ago.
“In the very short time I’ve owned the house, two abutting properties changed hands and long-term
residents were replaced,” she said in a letter to the council. “A two-family next door now houses URI undergrads and an Airbnb, then a single-family that borders my lot now also houses URI undergrads. Of course, this impacts me as well as other neighbors. And more importantly these two ways of displacing long-term residents is, as I am sure you know, a quickly growing threat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.