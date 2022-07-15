NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Dave Levy’s backyard surfboard-making area, complete with fabric Quonset Huts with the stinging smell of floating resins in the air, has many boards in various stages of creation.
One made by Levy Surf Designs, however, has drawn national attention.
It’s a board he made for Dan Fischer of Newport who has a worldwide following for inscribing names of deceased loved ones, whether animals or people, on surfboards in his project called “One Last Wave” (onelastwaveproject.com).
“It started with my dad who died in March 2019 and then my dog of 15 years died,” said Fischer. “How could I cope with losing my two best friends at the same time,” he added.
A long-time surfer, he first put his father’s name, Karl, on his regular board as well as his dog’s name, Rudy, whom he got when the dog was just five weeks old.
Fischer made an emotional video on the beach. He shared it on social media, offering to etch other names onto his board as a way to connect and honor the people they had lost.
He was inundated with names and stories and found he needed a lot more surfboards to keep up. To date, he has received 5,000 names for etching.
Fischer turned to Dave Levy, owner of Levy Surf Designs and a surfer for more than 50 years in the area around Narragansett where he lives on Congdon Street.
Though there may be a nearly three-decade age difference between Levy, 71, and Fischer, 42, loss and the ocean have brought these two men together in the mission of helping thousands of others through each man’s skill.
They are giving the grieving one last chance to connect a loved one with the ocean whose ebbing and receding waves resemble life’s journeys and the healing tranquility that many find in ocean waters.
Soft-spoken and gentle in his expressions about love, life and loss, Fischer recalled, as he sat in Levy’s backyard recently, not only the losses of his dog and father, but those of an aunt, grandmother, a divorce and heart-to-heart connections with others experiencing the same.
In a reflective moment following a question about why he’s doing all this for free and at a cost of about $1,400 per surfboard — he’s going on the fourth surfboard so far because so many names are coming in — he paused and looked around. His face dropped its courteous smile.
“Yes, I am a deeply sensitive guy. I always have been and that’s why this — and all these people — touch me so much,” he said. It’s like wearing an arm-sleeve patch that anyone can see.
Fischer said felt lost and isolated as he grieved during the pandemic about losing his father and dog. He was living in Newport and working from home for a firm that helps students get into top graduate-degree business programs. He has a master’s from Yale School of Management.
“Having him out there on one last adventure finally made me feel connected to him again in a positive way, not through pain,” Fischer said. “It was at the peak of COVID, there was so much isolation. I thought people may be feeling the same way I was.”
One board filled up with names from around the world. Soon another filled. Fischer said he wanted a quality board maker if he was going to continue with One Last Wave to help others.
Along came word about Levy, a board connoisseur and custom-maker. Fischer contacted him in late spring this year for the project.
“He called me,” Levy said, “and told me he needed this board. I made him a custom, hand-shaped board of polyurethane and surfboard foam. I had it done in about a week.”
It has a blue-rail border from front to back on each side and is clear in the middle showing the white foam inside.
This mini longboard is about eight feet long with a hot pink logo saying “One Last Wave Project.” Names are inscribed in black and it has a special coating to prevent them from washing off.
Levy said that the board is designed so that the names remain affixed despite the heat of sun or wax for the board.
Fischer’s first two boards are full, with 1,500 names on one and 2,000 names on the other and there are 1,500 names on the one Levy just made and Fisher started surfing with last month.
“I wasn’t quite sure what was happening when I was asked to make the board. I didn’t think much about it until after I saw how much response there was to it,” Levy said.
Levy said that seeing the memorials to others inspired him — as it did for all the others contacting Fischer — to have a friend’s name put on it. That inscription was in honor of Levy’s, Narragansett surfing buddy Jay Todd, who died unexpectedly.
Fischer noted, “There are mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, many children, they died in many ways, with a large number from cancer or suicide, or another terrible disease.” He said he has shared the stories from these people with Levy who has been drawn into the project.
These two men, whose connection to life and death is more than just a passing job one and done, are tapping into that quest in the classic surfing movie “Endless Summer.”
Two surfers in the 1966 film traveled the world seeking the perfect wave, never letting go whether by time zone geographic location or simply perseverance to be energized, engaged and enjoying a wave that lasts forever.
Levy is a modest fellow who doesn’t tout himself or his skills to create a board to exact specifications. More than 50 surfboards are piled around his shop and in his house.
They are his life in many ways, defining a life-long passion, a skill practiced again and again for that perfect board for the perfect wave.
“Dave was more than willing to share his world with us. I think in many ways when you’ve been around surfing and shaping for as long as he has you sometimes forget the impact of what you are creating daily,” said Fischer.
“You are the provider of endless joy, healing, stress relief, and natural and human connection to those who surf your boards. This project was an extension of that notion and allowed many thousands of families to come along for the ride,” he said about Levy.
For those mourning losses and seeing through pictures or videos the name of a loved one on the board being built or used while surfing, “there was an overwhelming response of gratitude,” Fischer said.
“They felt connected to the process knowing their loved ones were in good hands and being celebrated, which is exactly what you want when you lose someone,” he said.
“Everything from the shape to the color to the visuals of his craftsmanship provided healing to the families,” Fischer and Levy said together.
