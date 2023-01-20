NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council voted 4-1 Tuesday evening to adopt amended council rules — which includes a new meeting time, a designated time for work sessions, language amending the agenda preparation process and new rules concerning cellphone use and recusals.
Council Member Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was the lone vote against the new rules, citing “an overreach in government.”
“I appreciate the hard work (in assembling the rules) … I think the rules for the council, we all know what they are when we’re sworn in,” Cicilline-Buonanno said. “If you’re violating your own ethics, it’s an issue, but I think they were done generally for 14 years because they worked for the town.”
In addition to moving regular meeting start times from 7:30 p.m. up to 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month – which was approved at the council’s Jan. 3 meeting – work sessions were added to be held on the second and fourth Monday.
The new rules also call for council members to get their agenda items to the Town Clerk and Town Manager at noon on the Monday before the meeting.
The agenda needs to be finalized by noon on Wednesdays. The agenda will now be available to the public online by 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, instead of the previous time of 4:30 p.m.
“That’s just to give a little more flexibility.” Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski said. “There’s been a lot of times when it’s been under the wire, and it gives a little bit of breathing room for our Town Clerk.”
Open forums will remain at the beginning of meetings.
Additionally, each town council member is allowed to speak once without being interrupted and no member should speak more than once before everyone has received an opportunity to speak.
Recusal rules call for any abstaining members on an item need to either seat themselves at the back of the room or leave the room.
The council also addressed its expectations for cellphone usage during times of sessions.
“We definitely have to address the fact that there is technology (variables) – we want to make sure we’re not violated any open meeting acts,” Dzwierzynski said. “So, we want to make sure we don’t use our cell phones up here to communicate.”
Council member Deborah Kopech, who helped prepare the draft of the new rules said the document is “largely the same as the previous document reorganized.
“There’s one line I do not like, still, and I’d like to consider changing that,” Kopech said. “Because there was an ordinance about workshops happening only on second and fourth Mondays, I’d like submit a motion to modify this ordinance because I think we’re here in this building and this room a lot and I like my second and fourth weeks to do other things … I think it’s possible to modify that so that it makes it a little bit easier to do what we have to do, with in our regular life and in this life.”
Kopech added she has concerns about a rule that calls for contact with the town solicitor to be coordinated by the Town Manager.
“I think that’s inappropriate for a number of reasons, not the least of which is because both the Town Manager and the town solicitor report to the Town Council,” Kopech said. “I don’t think we need to engage in that language. I think the language has to be modified so that it doesn’t appear that the town manager… would want to have some sort of responsibility or control over our engagements with town solicitor.”
Council Member Susan Cicilline-Buonanno expressed there were “some things I don’t like in it, as well,” adding that she believes it reads as “a little micromanaging to the council and “a little redundant.”
“The whole technology thing, sometimes computer/phones — I know, congressionally, statewide they use their phones. Ethics is a part of the trust in it,” Cicilline-Buonanno said. “…You’re in charge of your own ethics when you get sworn in.”
Prior to passing the new rules, the council made two amendments to the language, which passed 4-1 – with Cicilline-Buonanno voting no.
The council, in Rule 1, Section B, made the motion to amend the word “or” to “and” in the passage “if the president and the president pro-tem are unable to discharge their duties the town council shall elect a member to perform their duties.”
In Rule 11-F, the second sentence would read “when pertinent the town manager shall then follow through to be sure that all the council is informed of responses or recommendations of the solicitor.”
