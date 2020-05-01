SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee voted Tuesday to transfer more than $1 million in transportation savings this year because of buses idled by COVID-19 back to the town coffers.
A total of $1,097,937 in cost savings will be transferred to the town undesignated fund balance with the committee’s 6-0 vote.
The move gives the Town Council and municipal leaders some flexibility to give the schools a requested 2 percent increase in the property tax transfer without the need to raise property taxes this year.
“We recognize that adding tax burden right now is not the right thing for the economy and not the right thing for citizens,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said, noting that this would be an unusual “crisis year,” and that the community would have to plan ways to rebound post COVID-19.
The Town Council on April 27 voted 3-2 to approve the proposed 2020-21 budget, with councilors Bryant Da Cruz and Joe Viele voting against it.
“I want to see an indication from the school side of town that they’re willing to control spending, and I don’t see that. The increase in spending is still there,” Viele said.
Da Cruz said he has concerns about the town’s financial picture in the future, and that there’s not enough information to act.
“I value everybody’s opinion and all the work that’s been put in,” Da Cruz said. “But I am concerned about what we’re going to look like six or eight months from now.”
Town Councilors also voted 4-1 to reject a petition to reduce the transfer to the schools by $1 million. Viele voted against rejecting it.
The proposed spending plan includes $27.4 million in general government spending, an increase of 5.3 percent, and $61.8 million in school expenditures, a 0.76 percent hike. In addition, $2.3 million worth of capital expenditures for the town and schools are planned.
The budget initially proposed a property tax rate increase of 1.6 percent, from $14.45 per thousand dollars of value to $14.68, before tapping some of the 16 percent fund balance was an option.
Using the money will leave the fund balance at slightly more than 14 percent, Zarnetske said.
“Under this amendment, no one in South Kingstown will pay more in taxes than they paid last year,” he said. “That’s true for commercial and residential properties. The only exception would be for if you improved your property and it changed its value.”
But some officials and residents say they’re concerned about the town not making sufficient financial sacrifices now, and that it might hurt taxpayers in the future. Municipalities battered by COVID-19 shutdowns coast to coast are facing tough decisions about how to fund operations, including making severe cuts now or in the future, raising taxes or a combination of both.
“The budget was put together very thoughtfully,” School Committee member Michelle Brousseau said. “I’m concerned about the fact that no matter what, where looking for a 2 percent increase in the property tax transfer from last year. I don’t want to take away from our students because we need to take care of them.”
But Brousseau said she doesn’t want the community that is struggling to look at the move as a decision by an “elitist” board.
“We need to be ready for some pushback, because I think it’s coming,” she said. “I can’t be critical of people that don’t have jobs and have trouble feeding their families.”
