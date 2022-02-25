Local officials in Narragansett and South Kingstown dug deeper last week into how their towns could spend the more than $13 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds they stand to receive.
South Kingstown has been allocated $8.95 million in total ARPA funds, while Narragansett will receive $4.58 million.
The federal money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
The towns will benefit from a rule beginning April 1 that allows for more broad use of ARPA funds, including to cover revenue loss of up to $10 million. It can’t be used for tax cuts or to fund pension contributions.
South Kingstown last summer approved a framework to spend its allocation.
The town aims to direct about $7.4 million toward economic revitalization efforts in the downtown and village areas that were hard-hit during the pandemic, including $3.5 million in public investment.
Traffic calming, sidewalks and street lighting are among the big ticket items in that category.
“Being a coastal town and having a very busy summer season, we know that restaurants and businesses were severely impacted,” Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said.
About $2 million would go toward matching grants for private businesses, such as for facade improvements.
Another $800,000 would benefit social service agencies, nonprofits, and housing initiatives through programs such as $375,000 for affordable housing and elderly home repair.
The remainder would be split between $1.09 million for municipal services affected by COVID, $1.1 million for an EMS facility.
The town compiled an initial “wish list” of about 60 projects totaling $37 million.
“Staff was careful to identify projects that would address impacts caused by or exacerbated by COVID-19, or had negative impacts on the economy,” Murphy said.
A “Plan B” would let the town spend $7.4 million on a water treatment facility and broadband infrastructure improvements.
South Kingstown also is planning to spend $492,000 on consulting services for managing the ARPA funds. The council took that matter up at its recent regular meeting and will continue it on Monday.
“We’re going to require assistance with this,” Murphy said. “And town staff will have input and be very involved in how this is rolled out. I’m also being realistic in saying they will not be able to do all of this.”
Narragansett gets input
Narragansett recently held a Town Council workshop to discuss the results of a community survey on how its ARPA funds should be spent. The town plans to hold public input sessions in April.
Joining the workshop were Finance Director Christine Spagnoli and representatives from consulting firms GZA and iParametrics.
Narragansett’s survey by iParametrics included 203 resident responses and 24 responses from businesses and nonprofits.
“The goal of these dollars is to solve problems caused or exacerbated by COVID,” iParametrics representative Jeff Stevens said. That includes underlying infrastructure issues.
Respondents in Narragansett chose infrastructure, housing and support for small businesses as targets for the COVID relief funds.
“There were also notable mentions of the Galilee plan and development around the port of Galilee,” Stevens said. Respondents also said they’d like to see Narragansett improve its emergency preparedness and public transportation, and boost tourism development.
Among the projects on Narragansett’s lengthy proposed “wish list” totaling $17 million are $2.5 million to consolidate the fire department administration and building department offices at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library, once a new library opens at the former Belmont Market site and that town building is vacated. The new library project also was included for $1.5 million of ARPA funds.
About $2 million in water system improvements is included, as is a $2 million proposal to extend the O’Neill Bike Path closer to the town beach.
“Some of these are not totally realized in terms of having plans yet,” Council President Jesse Pugh said.
About $1.5 million could be allocated to improvements to a storm drain system in the Eastward Look and Envine Estates area. Town Hall renovations to the heating and air conditioning systems, and the building facade, could account for $935,000, and there’s a $650,000 project proposed to renovate fire houses 2 and 3.
“We are out of space at station 3,” Fire Chief Scott Partington said.
The town beach could receive funds for a separate sales office and police substation at the south pavilion.
Smaller allocations under $100,000 could address traffic safety ($25,000) support for the harbormaster, ($35,000) a new public address system for the town beach, ($15,000) firearms training enhancements ($50,000) and “riot gear,” ($24,000) among others.
The ARPA funds also could be used to match other grants as well, Stevens said.
A municipality “doesn’t have to spend all of your ARPA money right now,” Stevens said. Other communities have decided to keep contingency funds for projects that might come up or become shovel-ready, he said.
“There are a lot of great projects out there and we have a lot of good input,” Spagnoli said. “This is just to get the ball rolling, start thinking.”
