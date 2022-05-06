NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Various reports of two athletic coaches’ inappropriate behavior has led to a former Superior Court judge hired by the Town Council to seek more information from various groups to ensure “their voices have been heard” as she compiles an independent report on the alleged behaviors.
“I just want to make sure that everyone involved has had an opportunity to be heard and that their voices be heard. To my knowledge, I don’t know that anyone from the school district has reached out to the students and families,” said former Superior Court Judge Susan McGuirl.
She noted that people file complaints to be heard, but the school district did not reach out to others who might have knowledge, information or feelings to express.
Initially tasked with reviewing investigations by other authorities, McGuirl is now inviting anyone with knowledge of alleged improprieties to contact her, as well as her meeting alleged victims and families of those affected – including those in the latest allegation that involves a Davisville Middle School student.
“I see myself as an arbiter of these matters and I am reviewing what others have done, but I also want to make sure that the review encompasses everything, I don’t represent anyone and I am not doing an investigation,” she said in a Wednesday interview. She plans to consolidate information and give recommendations to the town council in her role.
“I want to do this soon and get it over before the end of the school year so that next year can start fresh and the town can get this behind it,” she said.
Town Council President Greg Mancini said about McGuirl’s approach, “I am glad she’s doing it and the citizens of North Kingstown should be glad she did it.”
The council originally hired McGuirl following allegations about former high school coach Aaron Thomas. The probe is expanding after a new allegation was filed last week with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It concerns a Davisville Middle School male teacher — whose name has not been publicly released — accused of “stalking” and being “inappropriately fixated” on a child.
Mancini said that he hopes to find out whether patterns of inappropriate behavior exist in the school system and whether other incidents have not been reported or were pushed aside.
“We definitely want to get to the bottom of all of this,” Mancini said, acknowledging that questions are arising about whether other instances by coaches or even teachers and administrators remain unreported.
This comes as town and school officials still grapple with allegations of the former and now-fired Thomas doing “fat testing” on high school teen boys.
These have been alleged to include sexual harassment and sexual molestation by the former coach who was fired last year.
Federal and state officials also have an ongoing investigation into the matters involving Thomas as well as teachers and system administrators.
On March 30, McGuirl issued an open letter to the community looking for further information and provided an email address of jmnk2022@gmail.com and a phone number of (401) 578-0121 for individuals to contact her directly.
“I appreciate the difficulties that these allegations have caused you as students, student-athletes and as parents,” she wrote in a note distributed to the press and others. “It is my sincere hope that the conclusion of my review will provide another small, but meaningful step down the road of healing for the school community.”
She said Wednesday that she wants to ensure that as many of the facts around the issues have been presented for the various investigations underway.
“If I get new information, I make sure I tell people doing the investigations about it,” she said.
Mancini also said that the approach by McGuirl may help find others who have not yet come forward, such as what happened with the Davisville Middle School student.
For instance, Mancini said, he was surprised this latest incident involving a middle school student did not arise in the last year when allegations about Thomas became public.
Attorney Timothy J. Conlon, who represents former and present high school students involved with Thomas “fat testing,” is representing the Davisville student and her parents. They met with McGuirl.
“She listened attentively, was extremely responsive and asked questions,” Conlon said. “It made them feel that someone was listening to them.”
“The problem is indeed broad and needs dramatic action…It is broader than one coach, more than two,” he added.
Conlon would not elaborate on other instances, saying they would be announced at some point by his office. He praised McGuirl for taking an independent and investigative approach beyond just reviewing reported allegations.
“Somebody needs to deal with this, that’s for sure,” Conlon said. “That McGuirl has free rein to look into the situation takes it beyond what may be bigger than the bread box given to her.”
“Because of her primary role in looking into allegations, not just reviews of other reports, I have been sharing our information with her and will continue to do so,” Conlon added. “I am doing everything I can to make sure she is aware of everything we know.”
Middle School Allegations
Last week Conlon filed a letter filed with the U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island alleging that the unnamed middle school coach, who is also a teacher, was relieved of athletic duties three years ago.
In his letter to federal officials, Conlon says the parents claim this coach:
Isolated the child for special attention and private time, and pursued her outside of his NKSD coaching position.
Became “inappropriately fixated on their child.”
Touched the child without parental consent in the course of what was couched to the child (alone with coach at the time) as a form of examination or treatment.
Reacted when the child attempted to resist the coach’s overtures and stalked the child both within and without the school, and otherwise retaliating against her.
Conlon said these parents discussed concerns with various officials within NKSD as far back as 2017, but became frustrated with former School Superintendent Philip Auger’s response.
“Although NKSD ultimately took steps to remove this employee from his NKSD coaching position, he thereafter obtained coaching positions in at least two other Rhode Island systems, and remains employed as a teacher in the NKSD today,” Conlon stated in his letter to the U.S. Attorney.
On Friday, the day after Conlon’s letter was filed with federal officials, school officials announced they put the teacher in question on administrative leave.
In addition, the parents of the middle school student said they filed a formal complaint that “Auger responded with a letter, but NKSD has not been able to locate the complaint or Auger’s letter response,” according to Conlon.
The attorney, however, said that the parents kept email exchanges in which “Auger discusses having received and acted upon the complaint. Auger states that although he can’t promise any one teacher will not be in the presence of any particular student throughout the course of any given day.”
The former superintendent also says in one retained email, “In our investigation of your concerns, we have found that [unnamed male middle school coach] has not purposely positioned himself to be in contact with or to intimidate your daughter.”
According to Conlon, Auger went on to state: “As I mentioned, we will continue to monitor this situation.”
Conlon, in his letter, said that Auger’s emails do not advise the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) of their complaints or tell parents of their right to state assistance under federal laws.
“Since NKSD paperwork regarding this complaint has gone missing, I presume NKSD has not supplied your team any information about this matter,” he wrote to the U.S. Attorney.
“I do know this — these parents are adamant that they complained to multiple NKSD officials about stalking of their daughter by her coach,” Conlon said.
Also included in the allegations are claims from parents alleging that their daughter and other children said this middle-school coach was found by students on more than one occasion in a closet on school property partially undressed.
Conlon has already filed a civil suit on behalf of a former North Kingstown High School student and his father who claim district administration and high school officials allowed alleged misconduct by former coach Thomas who did “fat testing” on naked student-athletes.
This latest twist brings back investigator Matthew Oliverio to once again look at Auger’s and other officials’ actions now regarding the second incident of alleged inappropriate action by a coach toward an athlete.
His last report led to the resignations of Auger and his deputy, Assistant Superintendent Denise Manciari, also a former high school principal.
“I strongly encourage any individual with additional information about the allegations contained in Attorney Conlon’s letter to contact Attorney Matthew Oliverio at mto@om-rilaw.com,” interim Superintendent Michael Waterman said, announcing the new investigation by Oliverio.
“It is important to note that the Rhode Island Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division investigations are ongoing. As previously stated, the North Kingstown School Department is and will continue to cooperate until the investigations are complete and findings are released,” he said.
The statement did not address the allegations made.
The complaint also recites a conversation the parent had with North Kingstown School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg and the threat to obtain a restraining order.
Blasbalg said he would talk to Auger, Conlon said, and that Auger told the girl’s father that the teacher would no longer coach, but made no mention that the teacher would remain in the classroom, according to Conlon.
