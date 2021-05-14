North Kingstown Town Manager A Ralph Mollis announced this week that the R.I. Recreation and Parks Association recognized the North Kingstown Recreation Department with two 2021 Awards last week.

In addition to the NK Recreation Department winning the 2021 Distinguished Department of the Year Award, recreation director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs, pictured above, was given the 2021 Walter Henry Award for her “outstanding work, leadership skills, qualities and abilities within the field of Parks and Recreation”.