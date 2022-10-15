SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With an application in the works to the state for South Kingstown to begin a new school facilities project, local officials say it’s time for the public to get involved.
The new School Building Committee in South Kingstown has met six times since forming in late August, Chairman Lucas Murray said.
“The intent is really to get the word out on what we’re doing, “Murray said. “We’ve been very collaborative, I think, in trying to solicit public comment.”
The committee held a public forum and workshop on Oct. 1, a Saturday, and plans another workshop on Oct. 20 at Town Hall from 6-8 p.m.
The first workshop drew about 40 to 50 in-person participants and served as a review of needs at the schools, including $49.5 million in deferred maintenance over 10 years at the high school and $14 million at Broad Rock Middle School. That doesn’t take into account programmatic needs, which would incur more costs.
“We have to balance the project’s scope, the size, the facility and programmatic needs with funding limits, debt ceilings, logistical constraints and other school and town needs,” the project’s consultant, Studio JAED President Philip Conte, said.
Feedback opportunities at the workshop included a live interactive survey for participants to give their views on the current conditions of the schools, and answer questions such as how much they would be willing to spend annually in taxes on improvements.
“Having cutting-edge classrooms would be important to me,” parent Daniel Secone, who attended schools here, said. “We’re competing in the state with a number of amazing high schools. I want to make sure we have that kind of technology for science and the facilities for it.”
The School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve South Kingstown’s school facilities.
It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021 voters rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
Based on its facility assessment, Studio JAED forecast the town’s schools would need $103 million in work over a 10-year period. The estimate did not include programmatic improvements, nor were the Wakefield Elementary and Curtis Corner schools included.
Mary Beth Keating, whose children attended the schools, is a secondary school special education coordinator.
“I’m here really to focus on the programs and the equity, and the balance of the neighborhood school idea,” Keating said. “Along with making sure that all kids are starting at the youngest age possible, so that the outcomes and expectations for all the children in our community are the same, no matter where they live.”
The building committee wants to work with stakeholders including the School Committee and Supt. Mark Prince to establish a programmatic direction and vision for the schools, Murray said.
“The old science labs we see in here with the Bunsen burner hookups and old wood desks are not what’s today. Today is flexible furniture, being able to move into a CTE course and have different opportunities.”
Chris Roman is a father of two children in the district, one in high school and another in middle school. He’s concerned with declining enrollment at South Kingstown High School as well as nearby Narragansett.
“We obviously need to upgrade the buildings to get to modern education standards,” he said. “The opportunity from the state for matching money is a once in a lifetime chance. We also need to look at the demographics in reality and figure out if we’re going to go with new construction that’s going to be sustainable over the long term. We will be making a 30-year investment.”
Is merging both towns’ high schools possible?
Town Manager James Manni said he’s had private talks about potential mergers with Narragansett Supt. Peter Cummings.
“Narragansett loves their schools and loves that they have their own schools,” Manni, a former manager in Narragansett, said. “We asked the question but I don’t think it is viable right now.”
Murray said both communities have to see a value in coming together.
“It takes a lot of time and discussion, upwards of 10 years in some cases. Look at fire departments, it takes an act of God sometimes to merge things in Rhode Island,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.