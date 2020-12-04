SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The owner of the Ocean Mist has offered to buy two plots of town land near his popular Matunuck restaurant in order to complete a needed seawall project and provide more public shoreline access.
The town put out a request for bids on the so-called “Mary Carpenter Lots” and received a proposal of $95,000 in June from Kevin Finnegan’s Hang Ten LLC, which owns the Ocean Mist.
The Town Council agreed Nov. 23 to accept the bid from Hang Ten, subject to an agreement between the company and the town. A drafted agreement that outlines cost-sharing and timetables for the work is scheduled to come before the council at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The town had bought the seaside lots between the Matunuck Trailer Association and the Ocean Mist in 2013 from the estate of Mary Carpenter for $60,000 using Federal Highway Administration grant funding.
South Kingstown made the purchase in order to complete a steel seawall in 2018 along the edge of the Matunuck Beach Road right-of-way to protect the road from coastal erosion.
The first phase of the work was completed, but more of the seawall to the west needs to be completed, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. The project would cost about $3 million, Zarnetske said.
“We’ve been seeking federal funds, and grant funds for a number of years and just not had a lot of success,” Zarnetske said.
The town has an approved pre-application for Federal Emergency Management funds, meaning that the project application as described matches the federal government’s criteria for review.
If the town were to apply for that grant and use its own 20 percent match, Zarnetske said, the project likely wouldn’t be finished until 2023.
“Every hurricane season that we’re without the safety of a seawall, the road is in jeopardy and the neighborhood that is serviced by the road is in jeopardy,” he said.
The deadline to file a formal application with FEMA is in several weeks, and funding isn’t guaranteed, Zarnetske said.
Finnegan has expressed a willingness to contribute to purchasing sheetpile for the completion of the wall, and also a desire to rebuild a stone block historic wall.
“Part of his objective is to create a space that the public can access,” Zarnetske said. “Mr. Finnegan brings to the table the prospect of an augmented location along the shoreline.”
In discussions, Finnegan and the town have proposed that Hang Ten would pay for installation of the sheetpile wall on the plots, and that Finnegan would then be able to reconstruct the “rubble wall” as an additional buffer to coastal forces.
“We worked with the town, the town and Mr. Finnegan’s company were co-applicants for the assent to reconstruction of the Mary Carpenter seawall. It was always intended to be a partnership, the seawall to be complementary to the town’s sheetpile seawall,” Hang Ten attorney William Landry said.
A key part of the talks is maintaining public access to the water. Finnegan has proposed a pedestrian-friendly area within the public right-of-way that surrounds the property.
“Public access has always been a feature of this. Our joint CRMC approval requires there to be a walking promenade on the top of the seawall, a ladder coming down,” Landry said. “It would be a real landmark location.”
Landry also said the stones for the wall have been contracted, and Hang Ten is ready to work with the same contractor the town has used for the sheetpile wall.
“As we understand from the contractor, this is a project that could be built at the same time,” Landry said. “Our plan had been to start this construction hopefully this winter, build the seawall and try to work out the logistics of having the sheetpile wall built at the same time.”
Landry also said Finnegan would be happy to continue hosting a successful youth surfing program that started using the location this past summer.
“He’s been working with the vendor involved in that program, and think that would be a wonderful thing to continue,” he said.
Landry said Hang Ten is under a 2022 deadline from the assent with the town to complete the seawall, and would like to have the work done by Memorial Day.
“We can’t wait for 2023 either, we’d like to get it going,” Landry said.
Both Zarnetske and Council President Abel Collins described the proposal as a “generous offer” from Finnegan and Hang Ten.
