SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown School Committee member Sarah Markey has resigned, saying the need to focus on her health was the reason she’s stepping down.
Markey notified the Town Council and School Committee of her decision on July 1.
“I hope that whoever replaces me is someone who cares deeply about our students and staff,” she said. “There is a long road ahead, but also so much to be proud of.”
Her resignation comes during a shakeup of leadership that is taking place in South Kingstown’s school system.
In her announcement, Markey apologized for the timing of her move, and said she wished she could continue to work for the town’s students and the community’s future.
But, Markey said, a chronic health issue required her to change course.
“Perhaps I was naive but since being elected in 2018, I’ve been surprised about how often this role on the School Committee has harmed my physical health and mental well-being, and the well-being of my children,” she said. “I simply cannot shoulder the stress anymore and I’m sorry for that.”
Markey, who was vice chairwoman of the South Kingstown School Committee during its previous term, is the second committee member to resign in recent weeks. Former Chairwoman Emily Cummiskey resigned on June 22.
Though it has continued to conduct regular business, the School Committee has been preoccupied by two controversies in recent months.
The committee last week reached a separation agreement with Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano as the town continues to investigate how student names ended up on a political mailer the Rhode Island AFL-CIO sent to local homes in April advocating for passage of an $85 million school facilities bond. The bond failed at the polls on May 4.
Savastano admitted she gave the student data to a member of the Friends of SK Schools. That person, Stacey Bodziony, then provided the list to a marketing firm working with the AFL-CIO, Savastano said. She said she was unaware that the information would be used for the political mailer.
The Friends of SK Schools removed Bodziony from the organization.
At the same time, school officials were wrestling with public records requests from a local woman seeking information about how race and gender are taught in the schools.
Meetings about he records requests drew heated discussion, and committee members said they received harassment online and elsewhere after the issue made national headlines.
The school is responding to the records requests, a committee attorney said last week.
Markey, an employee with the National Education Association of Rhode Island teachers union, faced scrutiny early in 2020 when Deborah Bergner filed a state Ethics Commission complaint against her.
Bergner, now a Town Council member, charged that Markey improperly attended committee meetings involving leaders of the local teachers’ union in 2018 and 2019.
After a full investigation, the Ethics Commission ruled on March 3, 2020 that Markey had not violated the state’s Code of Ethics.
