SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The primary race in South Kingstown features a slate of Democratic candidates for both the Town Council and School Committee, and little activity from Republicans.
The six Democrats running for council are Edward Myszak, Jessica L. Rose, Abel G. Collins, Rory H. McEntee, Deborah J. Kelso and Deborah D. Bergner.
Collins, McEntee and Kelso are incumbents — councilors Bryant Da Cruz and Joe Viele are not seeking reelection.
Voters will be asked to choose up to five candidates for a two-year term.
Perhaps the more watched race in South Kingstown this year is for the School Committee. The committee has had to deal with budget fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and with adjusting to the upcoming school year.
Also on its plate is a school facilities improvement proposal that could see the town ask voters to approve $85 million for a new high school at the Curtis Corner school site and an expansion of Broad Rock Middle School.
Primary voters can choose up to four of the six Democrats running for a four-year term on the committee.
They are incumbents Stephanie R. Canter — the current chairwoman — and Michelle Brousseau, and newcomers Paula J. Whitford, Christie L. Fish, Melissa A. Boyd and Cadence L. Hansen.
The Democratic race for State Senate District 37 has challenger Maggie A. Kain facing incumbent Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski. In Representative District 34, incumbent Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi is challenged by Gina M. Giramma.
For Republicans running for state office, Charles P. Callanan is vying for the District 35 senate seat in the General Assembly. He’ll face incumbent Democrat Bridget G. Valverde.
State Rep. Carol Hagen McEntee, a Democrat, is running unopposed this year.
Both Republicans and Democrats will be able to vote in the primary race for the U.S. representative for the Second Congressional District.
Democrat Dylan Conley is challenging longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. James Langevin, and Republicans Robert B. Lancia and Donald Frederick Robbio are battling to face either Conley or Langevin.
Voting districts have been combined for this election. The Community Recreation Center, 30 St. Dominic Road, Wakefield, will be the polling location for District 1 (multi-purpose room), Districts 2 and 3 (gymnasium #1), and Districts 4 and 5 (gymnasium #2). Districts 6, 7 and 8 will vote at the West Kingston Elementary School, 3119 Ministerial Road. Districts 9 (cafeteria) and 10 (all-purpose room) will vote at the Matunuck Elementary School, 380 Matunuck Beach Road.
Voted mail ballots may be placed in the white drop box at the entrance to Town Hall until 8 p.m. on Sept. 8. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot was Aug. 18.
Emergency voting and emergency mail ballot applications will be available at Town Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those electors who cannot vote at the polls on election day. Emergency ballots must be voted and returned by 4 p.m. on Sept. 8
