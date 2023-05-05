Officials at the University of Rhode Island are hoping to build the case for new, or significantly replaced, athletic fields on the school's Kingston campus. In a pair of videos recently posted to the school's Youtube page, URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn said the current state of the university's baseball, track, softball, soccer field and Meade Stadium are in a state of disrepair. The videos led to a spokesman for Gov. Dan McKee saying there has been a "historical under-investment at URI" and pointing to the governor's recommended budget for the next fiscal year — which includes a $22.4 million increase in the state's unrestricted appropriation to the school — as a step in the right direction but that more is necessary. Do you believe Rhode Island officials and taxpayers should do more to support athletics programs at URI? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

