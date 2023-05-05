SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Java Madness will be rocking for a good cause on Sunday, as Glenn Dewell and the Usual Suspects will hold a music festival fundraiser to raise money for the Headstrong Project and Brian’s Healing Hearts.
Dewell, with the assistance of Java Madness in the past, has helped raise money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, International Medical Relief, the Shoreline Soup Kitchen, and Care and Share of East Lyme.
Dewell, originally from West Warwick, is currently a resident of South Kingstown.
“The root of the whole thing really came out of the organization in Connecticut that I worked with before (Brian’s Healing Hearts). And their main goal is suicide prevention and also support of families,” Dewell said. “It’s certainly a mental health thing — to help two agencies that seem to be working to help in a variety of ways, both with families and with younger kids.”
The Headstrong Project supplies confidential PSTD treatment to veterans, service members, and their families — care that is barrier and stigma-free. It serves across 15 states and the D.C. area.
“There is a terrible problem with the need for help, mental help, with mental issues for our military veterans when they come back (from service),” Dewell said. “So, that’s what got us thinking about the two of (these organizations).”
Dewell said he researched agencies that worked with military veterans and stumbled across Headstrong.
“When I looked up their ratings among the charity ratings, they seemed to be pretty highly rated,” Dewell said. “They’re not a huge organization. I did email back and forth with some people there, so that’s the reason we picked (them) … I was just looking for that family thing, some connection to military service. Because, I really think that’s a neglected — our medical system, our healthcare system, neglects our military veterans to a great deal.”
Brian’s Healing Hearts’ mission is to support grieving adults and provide community education on suicide prevention and awareness. Dewell is a science teacher in Connecticut and became familiar with Brian’s Healing Hearts, through his work. Dewell is retiring from teaching in June, following his 50th year in the field.
“They (Brian’s Healing Hearts), had done a program recently in our school and that got me thinking about them,” Dewell said. “And we decided we would take it in two directions, with one based in looking at a program that’s dealing with families and younger kids. And then, the Headstrong Project is a group that works with military veterans.”
The two organizations are dedicated to helping people heal, a cause Dewell is committed to helping with.
Java Madness is at 134 Salt Pond Rd. The event will be held from 12-4 p.m.
Dewell has an extensive background in music. He sings and has many connections with various musicians.
“When I’m up there singing, they make me sound a lot better than I should be,” Dewell said. “And we mostly have a good time doing it.”
Musicians present at the event on Sunday will include Pete Vendettuoli (Free Radicals and Forever Young), Richard Ribb (Dick Clarks and Paula Clare Band), Richard Sage (MillRats and T Mac and the Professors), Harry Lawton (Radio Badland and Gilmour’s Breakfast), and Mark Cutler (Schemers and Men of Great Courage).
“We put out a tip jar and we collect whatever we can,” Dewell said. “The last time we’d done it, we collected anywhere from $300-500 in tips.”
Dewell said attendance will likely hinge on the weather. Java Madness’s deck, located out on the dock, will be used.
“It’s a covered deck, so it’s not like it’s going to be open,” Dewell said. “But, we’re kind of hoping that the weather isn’t too (windy) or there’s rain, or people are too cold to sit outside.”
