SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown schools start next week as district leadership is once again in flux and with a school committee lacking concrete plans for choosing another superintendent.
To temporarily stabilize the system, the committee appointed Robert Littlefield, former executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals, as interim superintendent. Alexis Meyer, former superintendent of East Greenwich, was named acting assistant superintendent.
However, no work has started on replacing former Superintendent Mark Prince, who resigned abruptly in June after only a year on the job. He had faced numerous hurdles and tensions, and he even alleged experiencing racial problems as the town’s first black school superintendent.
In a recent interview, School Committee Chairwoman Paula Whitford scoffed at even discussing the potential succession process, Prince’s soured relationship with the committee, and issues involving bigotry or racism he experienced.
“Good god…I’m not thinking about a super search or reflecting on whether or not I could have done more to support the former. We haven’t even opened our schools and haven’t had an interim superintendent for a month yet,” said the chairwoman, who expressed an unqualified positive view about Prince a year ago.
Whitford, however, earlier this year was outspoken about bigotry and racism that Prince faced, including how other town officials treated him in public meetings. Whitford is also African-American.
She has since refused to elaborate on those comments.
Prince has said he received emails from unnamed individuals or groups with racial slurs. In interviews, he also sidestepped publicly talking about — without refuting — whether he felt instances of discrimination from town officials.
Prince, though, described having what he called a file of “hateful emails” sent to him — many with unknown names and locations of senders — during his time as superintendent.
Some involved racial slurs, the former superintendent said, pointing out that he was the state’s only African-American school superintendent and South Kingstown’s first.
School Committee members were asked by the Independent last week about planning for hiring a new superintendent. They were also asked whether they would review Prince’s concerns about racial issues and whether this committee or predecessors contributed to successive turnover in school leadership.
Superintendents serving prior to Prince, Linda Savastano and Kristen Stringfellow, also left following a tumultuous relationship with the committee and other town officials.
Four of the committee’s seven members responded to the newspaper’s inquiries about succession planning and the racial issues Prince raised. James Restivo, Melissa Boyd and Committee Vice Chairwoman Michelle Brousseau did not respond for comment.
“We need to reflect generally on the frequent turnover of leadership in the district in recent years,” said committee member Brad Shear about a public discussion on these and other problems with past superintendents.
“It has been one of our most serious issues. We have many great educators and building administrators. We need to make sure we have a district that will attract and retain a leader to move the district forward,” he said.
Kate Macinanti, committee member, said, “It would be about taking responsibility for your missteps, don’t do them again and do your due diligence about reviewing all that has happened.”
The discussion should include, she said, examining major contributing factors to rifts in a relationship with a superintendent, any attitudes expressed toward him and looking at a path forward.
School Committee member Carol Vetter said that she has asked for self-reflection time during a September 26 board “retreat” meeting, but has not heard from Whitford on whether that request will be honored. Nonetheless, three members can require that a particular item can be put on an agenda for discussion.
That discussion would be on “the lessons we have learned to help us create a better process for the search for our next superintendent,” she said.
This kind of discussion, however, could be muted or kept in a very generalized way and lack particular specificity because each of the three former superintendents left under a negotiated agreement with the school committee that included restrictions on comments on what each can say publicly about each other.
Shear also confirmed that the committee still needs to start discussions about a process for hiring the next system leader.
“I know there has been consideration around re-hiring the same consultant engaged when Mr. Prince was hired, but that has yet to come before the committee,” he said.
Macinanti said she would like to see a national search for a school superintendent. “Rhode Island is small and often you get the same people applying for these jobs,” she said.
She said she would also like to see a very extensive review of candidates’ backgrounds.
There needs to be experienced proficiency in leading a district with today’s financial pressures as well as parental demands for high-quality — that requires growing sums of money — education and other learning opportunities, she said.
“He or she would need to communicate effectively with kindergartners, grandmothers of kindergartners, the community, the town’s financial director and everyone else. They need to be very good at it,” she said.
Also, she said she’d like to see open public forums in which parents, community members and others can come to talk to potential candidates and give reactions to School Committee officials.
A selection committee, she said, needs to be comprised of a cross-section of the community including residents, business representatives, parents, teachers and staff, school committee members and other town officials.
Any superintendent needs a good relationship with a community’s governing panel, which is the Town Council in South Kingstown. In his final months in the school leader’s post, Prince ran afoul of that panel.
The relationship is essential because the superintendent knows the many intricate details of operations that the Town Council questions during annual budget discussions.
Town Council President Rory McEntee said, “The most important element for a successful relationship between a superintendent and the council is open communication and a spirit of collaboration.”
Some council members said they felt Prince and others before him could have been more open and candid about school department finances when answering questions from council members.
“Our only official role with the school department is setting the amount of the town’s contribution to the school budget. We need to be able to rely on the information the superintendent provides, and be able to discuss it with the School Committee and the public,” McEntee said.
He added, “We have a job to do for the taxpayers, and sometimes that means asking hard questions, but the budget should be a collaborative effort.”
Council Vice President Mike Marran, who also served on the School Committee, pointed out that working with a superintendent means balancing the interests of the school system and general government expenses.
School funding consumes about 80 percent of the town’s annual overall budget for school and general government operating expenses paid through tax revenues.
“The challenge for the council and school department is that our demographics are changing,” Marran said, “which puts a strain on the budget process.”
“State and federal aid to schools are based on the student population, and our numbers are declining. That means more pressure for local funds,” he added.
Considering the matters that McEntee and Marran mentioned and those of panel colleagues, School Committee member Brad Shear summed up the early thinking on the process for hiring the district’s next leader.
“We signed the interim superintendent to a full-year contract, and he’s in his first month, so we have some time to work out what I hope will be a thoughtful, inclusive, and transparent process,” he said.
