SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Her project to build a network of wood shelters for ducks complete, Sophia Boardman of South Kingstown has earned her place as South County’s first female Eagle Scout.
Boardman, 17, will take part in a Troop 2 Kingston Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on April 2, but she recently got the news that she’d achieved the highest rank in Scouting — a title and honor previously awarded only to boys for most of the Scouts’ 112-year history.
“It didn’t really feel real,” Boardman said. “I’m so in awe that all my work has finally come to an end. I’m excited how to sit back, relax and help my troop.”
That relaxing includes a hike planned for this weekend, plus a trip with the troop to New Mexico in July, she said.
Since its introduction in 1911, more than two million youth have earned the Eagle Scout rank. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges and demonstrating Scout spirit through the Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership, all before or by age 18. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.
Boardman, a South Kingstown High School junior, spent the latter half of 2021 on her project, planning out, making and setting up the small box wood homes for ducks that happen to frequent properties of the South Kingstown Land Trust.
“I printed out a blueprint, watched some YouTube videos on how to make a wood duck box,” she said.
Each box sits atop a pole that’s driven into the ground.
“We put red cedar shavings inside so the ducks could nest,” she said.
Boardman placed the shelters with the permission and consultation of the Trust. Four shelters are located on three of the land trust’s properties in town. They are at Yawgoo Pond, Cedar Swamp and Rose Brook.
Her work was approved Feb. 23 at a board of review.
“I am an Eagle Scout now, I just don’t have the badge until the ceremony,” she said.
The history behind female Eagle Scouts goes back several years.
In February of 2019, the Boy Scouts of America renamed its flagship program, Boy Scouts, to Scouts BSA to reflect its policy change allowing girls to join separate, gender-specific troops. Boardman was among the first local girls to become Troop 2 then, in a midnight ceremony on Feb. 1.
At the time, a temporary time extension was allowed for up to two years for all Scouts who were older than 16 but not yet 18 years of age on Feb. 1, 2019 to earn the Eagle rank. It was about a year ago that Morgan Nathan of Narragansett Council Troop 77 in Warwick became part of Scouts BSA’s inaugural female Eagle Scout class.
Completing the duck shelter project as a member of Troop 2 Kingston makes Boardman the first female Eagle Scout in southern Rhode Island. Troop 2 is the first and only Scouts BSA girls troop in southern Rhode Island and is among the very first girls-only BSA troops in the United States.
Under the regional Narragansett Council, Troop 2 Kingston has been chartered by Christ the King Church. Locally, Troop 1 of Kingston and Cub Scout Pack 66 are also in the Narragansett Council.
Scouting runs in Boardman’s family: her father, Bill Boardman, is the Troop 2 Scoutmaster, and his son, Andrew, earned his Eagle rank with Troop 1 Kingston.
Last November, Boardman, as a member of Girl Scout Troop 269, earned a Gold Award — the highest honor in Girl Scouts — for a geocache project. It lets people use a phone application or a GPS to receive clues and coordinates that will help them find a geocache, which is a cleverly hidden container holding special items or, in Boardman’s case, information.
Boardman’s caches contain fun facts about the land trust trails where they are located on the popular Weeden, Thewlis and Tefft trails within South Kingstown.
Boardman hopes more girls in southern Rhode Island will take on the challenge of an Eagle Scout project. Several already have, in fact.
“Yes, you can get this award,” is what she wants other girls to know. “You can have your friends help and it can be fun. It doesn’t have to be like homework.”
