NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The importance of keeping active, especially in these times, is part of what motivates Kara Pereira and the instructors at So Co Cycle at Mariner Square.
Having fun and building community are at the heart of what Pereira offers at So Co Cycle, which offers daily cycling classes year-round.
“We usually have three or four classes a day,” Pereira said. “We’re starting to add to that because only having five people (per class) we add more classes to accommodate everyone.”
Pereira, a Rhode Island native, began teaching cycling classes right out of college in the early 1990s and opened her studio in a shop tucked away in Mariner Square in April 2018.
“It was just an empty space, we did all the work,” she said.
Inside, five stationary bikes are spaced far enough apart to enforce social distancing, and each bike is further enclosed by plexiglass on three sides – front, left and right. Before COVID, Pereira had 24 bikes operating in the studio.
Participants in the spin classes can use Fitmetrix, a state-of-the-art technology that allows them to track their workout accomplishments on LCD leader board screens at the front of the studio.
The workouts incorporate fun music playlists as part of each class, and kettle bells are also available for those who want to do more than just spin.
“Most people spin but we added kettle ball just to change it up, and most instructors are getting certified,” Pereira said.
Pereira also held classes outside, and continues to do so if the temperature goes above 50 degrees.
“I took all the bikes out back all summer long,” she said. “We went to the beach a few times also.”
Ten instructors lead classes at So Co Cycle. Olivia Mattyasovszky is one of them, and she’s taught since March.
“Everyone thinks people are just going to stay with their at-home stuff because of quarantine,” she said. “I think people are going to miss having someone to kind of kick them in the butt in person. A lot of extra motivation.”
The classes improve a person’s physical, mental and spiritual health, Pereira said.
“It’s all of that,” Pereira said. “People come here for all different reasons. We want each client to feel motivated during each ride and accomplished after each ride.”
And building community is a core part of So Co Cycle, which attracts lots of vacationers over the summer as well as year-round residents who are regulars.
“Summer’s real busy with people visiting, especially the first summer we were open,” Pereira said.
She’s anxious to be able to offer classes at full capacity again, and knows that day is coming.
In the meantime, she’s also offering virtual classes online, and renting out the unused bikes in her studio to people in the community.
Andrea Spas has been taking classes for a year.
“This place has been my savior,” she said. “It’s very safe and comfortable. Kara has been doing amazing work at being adaptable at every turn. It’s such a community and it still feels that way. That’s what So Co is about.”
